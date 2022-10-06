ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program

BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
BEATRICE, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
SheKnows

A Parenting Columnist Claims High-Fiving Your Kids Turns Them Into Disrespectful Punks Who Think They’re Better Than You

When I was a teaching assistant at an elementary school, high fives were sacred. They were earned when a student went out of their way to help someone, had a good attitude about a tough situation, or when they played a particularly good round of four square. It’s a fun, easy way to put a smile on a kid’s face and it’s a great opportunity to teach kids about personal boundaries. But if it were up to one Omaha parenting columnist, adults would never high-five kids. Like, ever.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

The Lied Center boasts four big shows coming this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bill Stephan of the Lied Center stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to give an update on what’s coming to the stage in October. There are some big shows on the docket. First, Danny Elfman brings his music from screen to stage...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan

#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1011now.com

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

LWS Urges Action Against Freezing Pipes

With Lancaster county receiving a freeze warning, Lincoln Water System is urging the public to take necessary steps to protect pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can result in costly damage and high bills for homeowners. According to Lincoln Water System, the most common problems residents face are lawn irrigation systems...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE

