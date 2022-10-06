Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program
BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
WOWT
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares. An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Parents did...
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
klkntv.com
Study finds new boosters could prevent around 90,000 deaths in the U.S. this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Medical experts are urging everyone eligible to get the new COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as we head into colder months. A Commonwealth Fund study says they could prevent about 90,000 U.S. deaths this winter if people got them. The research also suggests they would prevent more than...
A Parenting Columnist Claims High-Fiving Your Kids Turns Them Into Disrespectful Punks Who Think They’re Better Than You
When I was a teaching assistant at an elementary school, high fives were sacred. They were earned when a student went out of their way to help someone, had a good attitude about a tough situation, or when they played a particularly good round of four square. It’s a fun, easy way to put a smile on a kid’s face and it’s a great opportunity to teach kids about personal boundaries. But if it were up to one Omaha parenting columnist, adults would never high-five kids. Like, ever.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear
The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself. But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
klkntv.com
The Lied Center boasts four big shows coming this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bill Stephan of the Lied Center stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to give an update on what’s coming to the stage in October. There are some big shows on the docket. First, Danny Elfman brings his music from screen to stage...
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan
#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
KETV.com
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
klkntv.com
Grass fires in Lancaster County expected to continue through harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two large grass fires needed multiple rural fire departments to get under control, officials are saying to expect even more as the harvest season begins. “Most of these fires are being started by harvesting equipment that’s out in the field right now,” said rural...
1011now.com
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Beats Rutgers in What Should Go Down in Husker Lore as the “Dumpster Fire” Game
That was a dumpster fire. Nebraska was not good. Rutgers was no different. If some looked to soothe their palate after the awful Thursday night NFL football game by tuning in to the Nebraska - Rutgers game, then they were sorely disappointed. It was bad. Yet, one should ask yourself....
KETV.com
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
klin.com
LWS Urges Action Against Freezing Pipes
With Lancaster county receiving a freeze warning, Lincoln Water System is urging the public to take necessary steps to protect pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can result in costly damage and high bills for homeowners. According to Lincoln Water System, the most common problems residents face are lawn irrigation systems...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Tensions rise between Lancaster County attorney candidates as election nears
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of Nebraska organizations hosted a forum on Thursday with Lancaster County attorney candidates Pat Condon and Adam Morfeld. Tensions have been high leading up to November’s election. Condon, who has been the county attorney for the past five years and is looking...
