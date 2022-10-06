ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan, remains perfect in Big Ten play

Nebraska concluded a road trip in Ann Arbor on Saturday, facing No. 24 Michigan, the Huskers’ first ranked foe in two weeks. Notching their eleventh sweep of the season, the Huskers (25-14, 26-24, 25-19) came out firing on all cylinders. The first set of the match established a strong...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan

#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
New Brunswick, NJ
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
State
Nebraska State
NJ.com

Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi

Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Huskers#Hoosiers
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Athletics Official Leaving to Help Launch NIL Collective

Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to the University of Nebraska as its head football coach, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. As reported by The Columbus Telegram, Davison, along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, on...
LINCOLN, NE
msuspartans.com

Volleyball Defeated by Nebraska in B1G Home Opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State volleyball team was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska on Thursday night 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-9), in front of a season-best crowd at the Breslin Student Events Center. More than 4,000 Spartan faithful were in attendance to see the Spartans play in their Big Ten home opener.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Once the Husker game is over, where does all the trash go?

Half-eaten Runza’s, water bottles and empty shooters. That’s just some of the trash that’s left behind after Husker games. University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) units are the magic behind the scenes when it comes to the spotless stands of the stadium fans see when they arrive for a game.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy