Daily Nebraskan
Protest for bodily autonomy held outside of Nebraska Union
A protest organized by Unionize UNL encouraged University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to walk out of classes, labs and workplaces at 11:15 a.m. in support of and in display of bodily autonomy. The protest started in front of the Nebraska Union. The event was in collaboration with 50 other student unions...
STRUVE: Nebraska shows laudable perseverance, overcomes terrible first half for one-score win
Nebraska achieved many things in Friday night’s win at Rutgers. The Huskers notched their first one-score victory since 2020 after 10 straight losses in such games, and their first road win since 2020. The last time Nebraska won a close game or road game came on the same date — in December 2020 — also at Rutgers. Friday’s win also marked Nebraska’s first time winning back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan State in ‘chilling’ road trip match
After a two-match conference road trip on the east coast last week, Nebraska began a two-match road trip to Michigan with a showdown against Michigan State. The Huskers swept the Spartans for the second time this season to improve to 13-1 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play.
Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s nail-biting win over Rutgers
Another Big Ten game brought another one-score contest for Nebraska football. After falling behind 13-0, the Huskers were able to bounce back and finally sneak off with a close win. Here are four takeaways and a question from the game:. A struggling offense leads to very few points. The biggest...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan, remains perfect in Big Ten play
Nebraska concluded a road trip in Ann Arbor on Saturday, facing No. 24 Michigan, the Huskers’ first ranked foe in two weeks. Notching their eleventh sweep of the season, the Huskers (25-14, 26-24, 25-19) came out firing on all cylinders. The first set of the match established a strong...
Nebraska football rallies to defeat Rutgers 14-13 after horrid first half
Nebraska football went into the locker room at halftime trailing 13-0. Its offense looked abysmal, mustering just 134 total yards and turning the ball over twice. The Husker defense helped avoid a bigger deficit, but gave up 191 passing yards to one of the country's worst passing offenses. In the...
