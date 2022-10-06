Nebraska achieved many things in Friday night’s win at Rutgers. The Huskers notched their first one-score victory since 2020 after 10 straight losses in such games, and their first road win since 2020. The last time Nebraska won a close game or road game came on the same date — in December 2020 — also at Rutgers. Friday’s win also marked Nebraska’s first time winning back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.

