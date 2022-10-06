ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

Protest for bodily autonomy held outside of Nebraska Union

A protest organized by Unionize UNL encouraged University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to walk out of classes, labs and workplaces at 11:15 a.m. in support of and in display of bodily autonomy. The protest started in front of the Nebraska Union. The event was in collaboration with 50 other student unions...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

STRUVE: Nebraska shows laudable perseverance, overcomes terrible first half for one-score win

Nebraska achieved many things in Friday night’s win at Rutgers. The Huskers notched their first one-score victory since 2020 after 10 straight losses in such games, and their first road win since 2020. The last time Nebraska won a close game or road game came on the same date — in December 2020 — also at Rutgers. Friday’s win also marked Nebraska’s first time winning back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan, remains perfect in Big Ten play

Nebraska concluded a road trip in Ann Arbor on Saturday, facing No. 24 Michigan, the Huskers’ first ranked foe in two weeks. Notching their eleventh sweep of the season, the Huskers (25-14, 26-24, 25-19) came out firing on all cylinders. The first set of the match established a strong...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska football rallies to defeat Rutgers 14-13 after horrid first half

Nebraska football went into the locker room at halftime trailing 13-0. Its offense looked abysmal, mustering just 134 total yards and turning the ball over twice. The Husker defense helped avoid a bigger deficit, but gave up 191 passing yards to one of the country's worst passing offenses. In the...
LINCOLN, NE

