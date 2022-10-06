Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Dexter in comeback on the road
The Kennett Indians struck first and utilized every opportunity to overcome a crushing defeat one week ago. With explosive offense and watchful defense in the first half of the night, the Indians took a 42-14 victory over Dexter Friday in their final regular season away game. Starting off sluggish, it...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 7: Saxony Lutheran takes five-inning, 13-1 win at Scott County Central
Saxony Lutheran (14-6) scored 13 runs through the first three innings, cruising to a 13-1 victory at Scott County Central (0-15) on Friday. Senior Ava Perry led the Crusaders with a triple on two hits and four RBIs, both team-highs, while also drawing a walk in the win. Sophomore Lily Roth’s four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts earned the win for the Crusaders on the mound.
semoball.com
Cape Central gets past rival Sikeston 41-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Cape Central High School sophomore Za’Aire Thomas totaled five touchdowns Friday night in a 41-23 defeat of Sikeston at CCHS on Senior Night. It appeared the Bulldogs (1-6) wanted it more at the beginning but the Tigers (4-3) made the necessary adjustment at the break and looked like a new team in the second half.
semoball.com
Sikeston volleyball cruises past Malden on Senior Night
The Sikeston Bulldogs rolled to their third-straight win in as many nights with a 3-0 sweep of Malden Thursday at the Sikeston Field House. Sikeston raced out to a 9-1 lead in the opening set, building as much as a 11-point lead before winning the set 25-17. In the second...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 6: Chaffee walks off 13-12 thriller against Cape Central
Chaffee (14-10) took a one-run win over Cape Central (9-19) on Thursday with a two-run seventh inning to turn a one-run deficit into a 13-12 win. Chaffee senior Hailey Rains led her offense in the game, finishing with a triple on two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Paige Stevens and Malinah Robertson also finished with a pair of hits.
semoball.com
Notre Dame seniors win final home game with comeback over Kelly
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo — There was a big-game atmosphere for Notre Dame’s 8-5 comeback win over Kelly at NDHS on Thursday, Oct. 6. In a battle of teams with contrasting styles, it was the Lady Bulldogs (21-4) power-hitting that won out over the Lady Hawks’ (22-8) small-ball approach.
semoball.com
OVC coach: I'm tired of seeing Geno Hess
Dewayne Alexander has been guiding the Tennessee Tech football program since 2018, which coincidentally, is the same length of time that Geno Hess has been carrying the ball for Southeast Missouri State, which isn’t lost on Alexander. “Quite honestly,” Alexander said this week of Hess, “I am tired of...
semoball.com
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 7: Meadow Heights gets senior night sweep over Oran
Meadow Heights (18-8) won sets 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 on Friday night at home against Oran (4-20-1), sweeping the Eagles on the Panthers’ senior night. Senior Ashley Allen’s 26 assists led Meadow Heights, while junior Cheyenne Tonjum’s 11 kills and four blocks led up front. Allen also finished in a tie at seven digs with senior Halli Bollinger-Yount.
semoball.com
Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8
CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff Hall of Fame inducts Mules golf team from mid-90's
Tony Webb, Clayton Liles and Poplar Bluff’s last two state championship golf teams were honored Thursday night at the 35th Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet. Members of the 1995 and ’96 Mules golf teams were together again at the Black River Coliseum as they joined the...
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Soccer Coach Sentenced in Fraud Scheme
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown high school soccer coach, Jamie McCoy of Jackson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for a health care fraud scheme. McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment. They say he contracted with marketing firms who placed ads on television and online that offered orthopedic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order medical equipment without evaluating, nor communicating, with the patient in some cases.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
