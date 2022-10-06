ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback

(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
FARMINGTON, MO
Kennett defeats Dexter in comeback on the road

The Kennett Indians struck first and utilized every opportunity to overcome a crushing defeat one week ago. With explosive offense and watchful defense in the first half of the night, the Indians took a 42-14 victory over Dexter Friday in their final regular season away game. Starting off sluggish, it...
KENNETT, MO
High School softball roundup, Oct. 7: Saxony Lutheran takes five-inning, 13-1 win at Scott County Central

Saxony Lutheran (14-6) scored 13 runs through the first three innings, cruising to a 13-1 victory at Scott County Central (0-15) on Friday. Senior Ava Perry led the Crusaders with a triple on two hits and four RBIs, both team-highs, while also drawing a walk in the win. Sophomore Lily Roth’s four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts earned the win for the Crusaders on the mound.
SIKESTON, MO
Cape Central gets past rival Sikeston 41-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Cape Central High School sophomore Za’Aire Thomas totaled five touchdowns Friday night in a 41-23 defeat of Sikeston at CCHS on Senior Night. It appeared the Bulldogs (1-6) wanted it more at the beginning but the Tigers (4-3) made the necessary adjustment at the break and looked like a new team in the second half.
SIKESTON, MO
City
Sikeston volleyball cruises past Malden on Senior Night

The Sikeston Bulldogs rolled to their third-straight win in as many nights with a 3-0 sweep of Malden Thursday at the Sikeston Field House. Sikeston raced out to a 9-1 lead in the opening set, building as much as a 11-point lead before winning the set 25-17. In the second...
SIKESTON, MO
High School softball roundup, Oct. 6: Chaffee walks off 13-12 thriller against Cape Central

Chaffee (14-10) took a one-run win over Cape Central (9-19) on Thursday with a two-run seventh inning to turn a one-run deficit into a 13-12 win. Chaffee senior Hailey Rains led her offense in the game, finishing with a triple on two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Paige Stevens and Malinah Robertson also finished with a pair of hits.
CHAFFEE, MO
Notre Dame seniors win final home game with comeback over Kelly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo — There was a big-game atmosphere for Notre Dame’s 8-5 comeback win over Kelly at NDHS on Thursday, Oct. 6. In a battle of teams with contrasting styles, it was the Lady Bulldogs (21-4) power-hitting that won out over the Lady Hawks’ (22-8) small-ball approach.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
OVC coach: I'm tired of seeing Geno Hess

Dewayne Alexander has been guiding the Tennessee Tech football program since 2018, which coincidentally, is the same length of time that Geno Hess has been carrying the ball for Southeast Missouri State, which isn’t lost on Alexander. “Quite honestly,” Alexander said this week of Hess, “I am tired of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Poplar Bluff thwarts Farmington's late rally for homecoming win

Farmington cut a 20-point deficit down to six and forced a Poplar Bluff punt with just over two minutes to play Friday night. Trying to stun the Mules for a second straight season, Farmington’s comeback was thwarted when Poplar Bluff’s Jais Soto intercepted his second pass of the night and returned it 30 yards.
FARMINGTON, MO
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 7: Meadow Heights gets senior night sweep over Oran

Meadow Heights (18-8) won sets 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 on Friday night at home against Oran (4-20-1), sweeping the Eagles on the Panthers’ senior night. Senior Ashley Allen’s 26 assists led Meadow Heights, while junior Cheyenne Tonjum’s 11 kills and four blocks led up front. Allen also finished in a tie at seven digs with senior Halli Bollinger-Yount.
ORAN, MO
Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8

CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
CHARLESTON, MO
Poplar Bluff Hall of Fame inducts Mules golf team from mid-90's

Tony Webb, Clayton Liles and Poplar Bluff’s last two state championship golf teams were honored Thursday night at the 35th Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet. Members of the 1995 and ’96 Mules golf teams were together again at the Black River Coliseum as they joined the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Fredericktown Soccer Coach Sentenced in Fraud Scheme

(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown high school soccer coach, Jamie McCoy of Jackson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for a health care fraud scheme. McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment. They say he contracted with marketing firms who placed ads on television and online that offered orthopedic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order medical equipment without evaluating, nor communicating, with the patient in some cases.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.

