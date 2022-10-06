ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Protester Seen In Viral 'Monday Night Football' Tackle Video Files Police Report

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

The protester at the center of a video showing Los Angeles Rams players Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley teaming up to stop him as he ran around the field has filed a police report following the viral takedown.

The man, whom animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere identified as Alex Taylor , ran onto the field as a protest during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.”

Taylor, one of two activists from the group who ran onto the field, was chased by security while he held a device that emitted pink smoke before Wagner and McKinley came in from the sidelines to bring his run to a halt.

Taylor has since filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, TMZ first reported, and multiple outlets have since confirmed .

A representative speaking on behalf of Taylor and fellow protester Allison Fluty told KPIX-TV that the man tackled by Wagner is considering his options “including legal action against the players involved and the NFL.”

The group has interrupted several events over the years, including those featuring former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former President Bill Clinton , and an NBA game where a protester tried to glue herself to the basketball court .

The group has also done “open rescue” protests where members have been arrested and charged with felonies for taking animals from farms, SFGate reported .

A representative of Taylor’s group deemed the encounter with the football players a “blatant assault,” TMZ reported.

Wagner told reporters on Wednesday he’s aware of the police report.

“Can’t really focus on it,” Wagner said.

“I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that [smoke] is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The chase video showed 49ers’ director of security Mike Anderson falling awkwardly during the pursuit, and it was later reported he’d pulled his hamstring, according to the team’s tight end George Kittle . Anderson has since been reported to be doing well and was in “good spirits,” according to NBC Sports .

Wagner’s coach Sean McVay supported his player in response to news of the police report.

“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were,” he said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

