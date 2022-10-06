ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Niceville at Pine Forest among top games in busy Week 7

By Jon Santucci, Pensacola News Journal
Pine Forest hosts Niceville on Friday in a matchup of two undefeated Suburban powers looking to make a strong statement.

Pine Forest (6-0, No. 1 in Class 3S) has been dominant this season, averaging better than 38 points per game and winning every contest by at least two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Tierra Wilson has thrown for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 322 yards and is tied for the team lead with six scores.

Niceville (6-0) has been led by a stout defense that is allowing just 10 points per game and has pulled out three wins by a single score.

Junior quarterback Harrison Orr has thrown for 947 yards and five scores and rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams feature a standout receiver who is the focal point of the passing attack. Minnesota commit Donielle Hayes has 28 catches for 481 yards and seven touchdowns for Pine Forest. Niceville junior Maddax Fayard has been one of the state’s best with 40 receptions for 668 yards and all five of the Eagles’ receiving touchdowns.

More Florida High School Football:5 observations from the second FHSAA rankings

More Impact Recruits: Edwin Joseph leads state prospects on the rise after first half

Recent:Top games, moments from regular season's first half

Here are some of the other top games to watch in Week 7.

Miami Central (5-0, No. 1 Class 2M) at Miami Northwestern (3-2, No. 4 Class 2M)

Central vs. Northwestern annually is one of the most anticipated games in the state and this year's edition is no different. Central’s defense has allowed just 40 points this season and has two shutouts the past three games. Northwestern has averaged 39.3 points per game in its three wins, including 32 points at Venice in the season opener. Central beat Northwestern twice in the regular season in 2021.

Cocoa (2-2, No. 2 Class 2S) at Seminole (4-1, No. 2 Class 4M)

Two perennial state powers face off in Sanford. Cocoa has bounced back after opening the season with losses against Jones and St. Thomas Aquinas, outscoring Space Coast and Melbourne by a combined score of 120-3. Seminole is coming off a 24-17 loss at Venice, which is just the second regular season loss for the Seminoles since 2019.

St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0, No. 1 Class 3M) at Dillard (2-2, No. 9 Class 3M)

The winner of this one will be in the driver’s seat in District 11-3M. Aquinas has won 17 consecutive games dating back to last season, including a 23-13 win against the Panthers in 2021. Dillard has played one of the toughest schedules in the state, with its two losses coming on the road against Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central.

Columbus (6-0, No. 1 Class 4M) at Homestead (6-0, No. 4 Class 3M)

Columbus’ resume already includes impressive wins over state powers Jesuit, Miami Palmetto and Miami Northwestern. The Explorers have won five of their six games by at least 17 points. Homestead’s defense has two shutouts and limited five of its six opponents to seven points of less.

Winter Park (5-0) at Ocoee (4-1)

Winter Park is No. 3 in Class 4M; Ocoee is No. 7 in Class 4M

Miami Norland (4-0) at Booker T. Washington

Norland is No. 8 in Class 2M; Miami-Booker T. Washington is No. 5 in Class 2M

Western (3-1) at American Heritage (5-1)

Western in No. 5 in Class 4M; Plantation-American Heritage is No. 2 in Class 2M

Wharton (4-1) at Newsome (4-1)

Wharton is No. 6 in Class 3M; Newsome in No. 6 in Class 4M

Here are some of the top individual matchups featuring top recruits.

Aquinas 2024 WR Chance Robinson vs. Dillard 2024 DB Antione Jackson

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Robinson is one of the state’s premier recruits in the class of 2024 and already has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss and others. He has 12 catches for 213 yards a team-best six touchdowns. Jackson, a Miami commit, is one of the top defensive players in the class of 2024. The 6-foot, 170-pounder already has faced some of the state’s top receivers this fall.

Western 2023 WR Santana Fleming vs. American Heritage 2023 CB Damari Brown

Two former teammates face off as Fleming transferred from Heritage to Western for his senior year. Fleming, who has more than 40 offers, caught 15 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown this season. Brown has been one of the best cornerbacks in the state this season and has 21 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception. Brown’s offers include Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and Miami.

Seminole 2023 WR Darren Lawrence vs. Cocoa S Cedrick Hawkins

Lawrence, a Florida State commit, has nine catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also has rushed for three scores in three games this season. Hawkins, an Ohio State commit, has 18 tackles, broken up a pass, forced a fumble and blocked two kicks this fall.

Apopka 2023 OL Tai Ray vs. Olympia 2023 DL Kamran James

Ray is committed to Pittsburgh; James is committed to Florida

Winter Park 2023 ATH Amaris Shaw vs. Ocoee 2023 EDGE/LB Calvin Smith

Smith is committed to Illinois

Miami Edison 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph vs. Miami Palmetto 2023 DB Dwight Bootle II

Joseph is committed to Miami; Bootle is committed to Nebraska

Clearwater Central Catholic WR Nate Johnson III vs. Jesuit 2023 S/LB Troy Bowles

Johnson is committed to Boston College; Bowles is committed to Georgia

Glades Central 2023 WR Semaj Demps vs. Cardinal Newman 2024 DB Josh Philostin

Demps is committed to Purdue

Pine Forest 2023 WR Donielle Hayes vs. Niceville 2023 DB Jayden Sheppard

Hayes is committed to Minnesota

Homestead 2024 RB Isaac Brown vs. Columbus 2024 DL Daylen Russell

Brown is committed to Louisville

Miami Norland 2023 RB Javin Simpkins vs. Booker T. Washington 2024 EDGE Jamorie Flagg

Simpkins is committed to Georgia Tech

Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo vs. Fleming Island 2023 LB Abram Wright

Wright is committed to Rutgers

Mosley 2023 TE Randy Pittman vs. Navarre 2024 LB Zavier Hamilton

