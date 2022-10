MOUNT PLEASANT -- Perhaps it was only apropos that one of the most bizarre high school football games of the season ended in zany fashion. In a game in which Burlington hit one big play after another, yet couldn't field a kickoff to save its life, Gabe Robinson batted down a pass in the end zone with 4.4 seconds left to preserve the Grayhounds' 41-33 Class 4A District 3 win over Mount Pleasant late Friday night on Bob Evans Field at Mapleleaf Stadium.

