4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit. The New York Rangers will...
Yardbarker
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS with 15th inning HR, breaking scoreless tie
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the ALDS after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round, ending the series on a 15th inning walk off home run by Oscar Gonzalez, giving them a 1-0 win on Saturday. Gonzalez's home run ended what was an absolutely...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
In order to win games in the NBA, trusting your teammates is arguably one of the biggest skills required. If there is no trust and chemistry between teammates, they are doomed to fail at one point or another. But the value of trust is not just important among the players...
Yardbarker
Heat looking to reunite with veteran Josh Richardson?
Though Dwyane Wade is now running with the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat could still be showing respect for his legacy. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an anonymous East executive who suggested that Miami could be in play for a reunion with veteran Josh Richardson. The executive notes that the Heat need depth on the wing and might be able to get a third (rebuilding) team to facilitate a trade for Richardson by taking on Duncan Robinson’s contract.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game
Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, drop heartbreaker to the Mariners to end the season
Baseball (and all sports, honestly) are filled with highs and lows. Just a week ago, the Blue Jays were celebrating a playoff berth in their clubhouse with nothing but good vibes. Now, their season is over, after suffering a 10-9 loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. This was a game that the Blue Jays once led 8-1, but Seattle chipped away with one hit after another, tying the game in the 8th inning, and taking the lead in the 9th against Jordan Romano.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making
Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
New York Giants may get back 3 impact players against Green Bay
The New York Giants lost a laundry list full of players to injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Despite the win, the team will likely be short-staffed heading to London to face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, a much more competitive contest. There is...
NFL・
