Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Shows Warriors Stars' Altercation

Leaked Dray-JP video shows what happened in practice altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After plenty of speculation as to what happened on the Warriors' practice court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, there is now video of the incident. Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the...
NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture

NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas

Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday. The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.
AUSTIN, TX
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement, Announce Changes to Concussion Protocol

NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
