WVNews
West Virginia Women Works, Marion Co. 4H team up for repairs at Camp Mar-Mac
FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the past week, West Virginia Women Work has teamed with Marion County 4-H to make a series of improvements to Camp Mar-Mac, all while providing crucial training skills to women looking to enter the construction field. Camp Mar-Mac, which hosts a variety of...
WVNews
B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
WVNews
Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
WVNews
North Central West Virginia communities offering variety of Halloween activities this month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families can plan for a variety of ways to get spooked throughout Harrison County this Halloween season. Oct. 22 will be City Parks of Clarksburg’s third annual Trunk or Treat. This year’s all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. around the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park and lasts until 8 p.m.
WVNews
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
WVNews
Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
WVNews
Iowa State tops Big 12 WBB preseason poll, WVU picked eighth
Iowa State was voted as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 Big 12 women’s basketball regular season title by the conference’s head coaches. The Cyclones sit atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the first time since the 2000-01 season and the third time in program history. The...
WVNews
Welcome Where the realignment merry-go-round stops, no one knows
Every decade or so, major college athletics goes through significant conference realignment. For West Virginia University, it feels like 2003 again.
WVNews
John Francis Swenskie Jr
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
WVNews
Israel Abanikanda runs for 320 yards, 6 TDs in Pitt's win
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Israel Abanikanda ran for 320 yards to break Tony Dorsett's Pittsburgh record and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers' 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Dorsett ran for 303 yards in 1975 against Notre Dame. Abanikanda broke the rushing record with a 6-yard carry in...
WVNews
Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings
WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
WVNews
Gladys Irene Westfall
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gladys Irene Westfall, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont. She was born in Braxton County on June 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Okey Dwight and Nettie (Carroll) Lewis.
WVNews
Joyce I. Dolan Hunter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce I. Dolan Hunter passed away October 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the fifth child of the late John J. Dolan Sr. and Colleen M. Dolan Emerson, born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg WV, on September 7,1956.
WVNews
Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jason Colt Jarrell and Faith Marie Jones to Alfred Kooken, parcel in Clark-Outside District, $20,000.
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 holds Sip 'N' Paint gathering
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston held a Sip ‘N’ Paint gathering on Oct. 2 at American Legion Post 31, Shinnston, to raise funds for veterans and community service projects. The instructor for the event was Marsha Greathouse, and there were 15 attendees.
