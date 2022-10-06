At D23 this year, we learned that the Hatbox Ghost is coming to Walt Disney World in 2023! This ghost was part of the original ride at Disneyland but was quickly removed. When he was brought back for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, hopes were high that he would also come to Magic Kingdom, but he didn’t…until now, that is. This exciting news got me curious, just who is this mysterious specter, and is his attic placement significant? I went down a rabbit hole of fan theories, and many of them are good, but one stood out above the rest, but it didn’t feel like a fully fleshed out theory (pun intended) so I have added my own spin on it. Until Disney gives us an official backstory, this is the one we are accepting as true. (I’m using the name Randall Place for this theory because his mortal name has never been officially revealed, but non-canon stories about him have used this particular name, so for ease of reading, he will be referred to this way). Sit back, relax and “enjoy” a tale of murder, vengeance, and eternal torture:

