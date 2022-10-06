Read full article on original website
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to fight deportation while on house arrest
NEW YORK — A judge ruled Wednesday that Anna Sorokin, the subject of Netflix’s series “Inventing Anna,” has won her release from federal jail but must remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring. Sorokin must post a $10,000 bond and provide a residential address where...
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income
Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
Margot Robbie says police had to shut down 'Amsterdam' filming because the director never called 'cut'
Margot Robbie told "The Tonight Show" that the director David O. Russell refused to stop filming. The Pasadena, California, police department was forced to shut down production, she said. Christian Bale was acting right up until the authorities told the crew to stop, she added.
Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'
Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
White woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses her lawsuit against her former employer
A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist. U.S. District...
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
Complex
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
A married couple who were arrested in New Jersey boarding a cargo ship that they believed was taking them to fight for the Islamic State have pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to the terrorist group, federal authorities said. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, entered the...
Kamala's bizarre crash in Foggy Bottom tunnel: Harris is involved in DC accident and attended to by medics after Secret Service driver 'overcorrected' and hit curb (but first blamed it on 'mechanical failure')
Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a minor car accident earlier this week that was initially described by the Secret Service as a 'mechanical failure.'. Her motorcade hit a curb with enough force to disable one of the car's wheels late on Monday morning, the Washington Post first reported.
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
