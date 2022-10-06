ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized

Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
U.S. POLITICS
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'

Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
POTUS
Kamala's bizarre crash in Foggy Bottom tunnel: Harris is involved in DC accident and attended to by medics after Secret Service driver 'overcorrected' and hit curb (but first blamed it on 'mechanical failure')

Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a minor car accident earlier this week that was initially described by the Secret Service as a 'mechanical failure.'. Her motorcade hit a curb with enough force to disable one of the car's wheels late on Monday morning, the Washington Post first reported.
U.S. POLITICS
