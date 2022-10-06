Read full article on original website
POLITICS: Alabama is one of the lowest politically engaged states
ALABAMA (WDHN)—With election season coming in full swing and the 2022 mid-terms approaching quickly, it’s important to know how to vote, and where your state stands in the fold. Alabama has ranked among the worst states for political engagement. Alabama is ranked #48 in the country’s most politically...
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
PELL CITY, Ala. (WFLA) — Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner...
Department of Labor hits Alabama Hyundai parts plant with fines following reports of child labor
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following reports of alleged child labor used at a Hyundai parts supplier in Alabama, the U.S. Department of Labor has filed a court order to keep the plant from using underage workers, as well as imposing fines on them. In a news release sent...
Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale
(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
Alabama now accepting applications for industrial hemp process!
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Alabama hemp growers now have a chance to get in on the action of growing and processing industrial hemp in 2023!. Hemp growers, processors and handlers, and universities are now able to apply for an industrial hemp license through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI).
