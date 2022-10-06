Read full article on original website
SPRINGFIELD – The state wants to make sure haunted houses are safe for visitors and ghouls and goblins. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and local agencies will be making sure haunted houses across the state follow rules to ensure the safety of those being frightened. All haunted houses in Illinois are required to be inspected, prior to operation, though haunted houses operated by not-for-profit religious, educational or charitable organizations can apply for an exemption from Illinois Department of Labor inspection. They still, however, must be inspected by local authorities and/or the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Pritzker, Bailey accuse each other of lies in debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The candidates for Illinois governor used an hourlong debate to find different ways to call each other “liar” with Election Day fewer than five weeks away. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey disagreed over the other’s handling of or position on the state budget, regulating assault-style weapons, abortion and crime in a debate at Illinois State University in Normal on Thursday. Pritzker boasted four years of balanced budgets and billions of dollars of debt paid while Bailey said the state is over-spending and he would cut taxes. Pritzker defended the criminal justice system overhaul signed last year that includes ending cash bail while Bailey said it will set violent criminals free.
