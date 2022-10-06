SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The candidates for Illinois governor used an hourlong debate to find different ways to call each other “liar” with Election Day fewer than five weeks away. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey disagreed over the other’s handling of or position on the state budget, regulating assault-style weapons, abortion and crime in a debate at Illinois State University in Normal on Thursday. Pritzker boasted four years of balanced budgets and billions of dollars of debt paid while Bailey said the state is over-spending and he would cut taxes. Pritzker defended the criminal justice system overhaul signed last year that includes ending cash bail while Bailey said it will set violent criminals free.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO