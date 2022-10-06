After losing three straight games, the New Orleans Saints are set to get a much-needed boost with the return of Alvin Kamara. Kamara has been in and out of the Saints’ lineup as he continues to battle a rib injury. He missed their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as their Week 4 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings due to the health issue, and there were concerns about his status heading to Week 5 where they will be facing the Seattle Seahawks.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO