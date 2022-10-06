ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Granville Area Chamber of Commerce seeking submissions for 43023 Day logo

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 3 days ago
The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for creative and talented designers to submit their logo in the running to be the official logo of 43023 Day, which will take place on April 30, 2023. The logo will appear on all marketing materials, signage, merchandise, and more. The day is a once in a lifetime event to celebrate Granville on 43023 Day and the chamber hopes you will consider submitting your very best eye-catching design.

Along with notoriety, the designer will also receive a $200 cash prize! Deadline for submissions is Oct. 15. To submit your logo, please email chamber@granvilleoh.com.

