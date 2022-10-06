Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery in South Boston

Read full article on original website
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Vandalism Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a vandalism incident that occurred on Tuesday, August, 23, 2022 at approximately 12:00 AM at North End Blendz Barbershop located at 129 Endicott Street in Boston. Anyone with information regarding these individuals is advised to please contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at 617-343-5049.
bpdnews.com
Large Fight in District D-4 Triggers Large Police Response and Results in Multiple Arrests
At about 6:19 PM on Friday, October 7, 2022 Officers assigned to District D-4 arrested multiple individuals in the area of 709 Columbus Ave., Boston. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of Carter Playground for a football game. While on scene, officers’ attention was drawn to a large group of juveniles forming on a nearby tennis court. As Officers approached, they observed a fight, with multiple juveniles watching. As the juveniles began to disperse, they observed a male, later identified as the 16-year-old juvenile male, laying on the ground. The juvenile refused to cooperate with offers, and eventually fled from officers on foot, and officers lost sight of him in the large crowd that had become increasingly unruly and hostile towards officers. Officers on scene requested additional units to the scene, eventually requesting all available units from the city to respond in an attempt to help control the crowd.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
Lend a hand? Cambridge restaurant asking for public’s help after giant skeleton arm stolen
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Harvard Square bar is asking for the public to lend a hand after two culprits vandalized their giant decorative skeleton Tuesday night. The skeleton stood proudly outside Wusong Road Tiki Bar on Mt. Auburn Street. The bar wrote in a social media post that two people destroyed part of the statue, stealing the left arm of the bony structure just before midnight.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest 16-Year-Old Male Juvenile in Connection to Shots Fired in Hyde Park
About 8:12 AM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), made an onsite arrest of a 16- year-old male juvenile wanted in connection to a call for shots fired that took place on Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 AM, on Blakemore Street. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded Taurus G2C with six rounds in the magazine.
West Roxbury elementary school locks doors after possible shots reported nearby
There is no ongoing danger to the school community, Boston Public Schools confirmed. A West Roxbury elementary school went into “safe mode” Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street. The William Ohrenberger School locked its doors and had students shelter in place after Boston...
Police: Woman withdrew $16K from victim’s account
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone's account without their consent.
universalhub.com
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
cambridgeday.com
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
Police looking to ID suspect in Cranston car breaks
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a series of car breaks in Cranston.
Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere
REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention. The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time.
WCVB
Investigation underway after assault, bullying of Boston Public Schools student caught on camera
BOSTON — An investigation is underway in Boston after a girl whose mother said was bullied since the start of the school year was attacked by a group of students. The attack was caught on video. The attack happened Monday at the Young Achievers School in Mattapan, a pilot...
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding fifteen-year-old Angel Bueno. Police said Bueno left his Wellington St address today, Oct. 5. and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. He is 5’11″and about 200 lbs. Anyone...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: Boston Police Issues Advisory for Ride Share and Delivery Drivers
The men and women of the Boston Police Department would like to remind local area delivery drivers of the following Safety Tips to ensure their safety as they work within the City of Boston:. Drivers should limit the amount of cash on hand. Credit cards should be used for all...
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Francis Creamer
BPD REMEMBERS: BPD Remembers the service and sacrifice of Detective Francis Creamer, who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the citizens of Boston. Detective Francis Creamer, a 21-year veteran of the department, was keeping the peace at a demonstration in South Boston when a thrown projectile struck him in the head causing severe head trauma that would ultimately take his life on October 7, 1974. At the time of his death, the 47-year-old Creamer was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Robbery Squad Unit. Creamer was survived by his wife and daughter.
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman John F. Condon Killed in the Line of Duty on this Day 95 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman John F. Condon who was killed in the line of duty on this day, October 7, 95 years ago. On October 7, 1927, Patrolman Condon was killed in the line of duty when a suspect took possession of his firearm, while Patrolman Condon was attempting to arrest another male, and shot him repeatedly.
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Saturday, October 8, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Friday@ 10 AM through Saturday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
