Thomas N. Blum

CHESTERTOWN — Thomas Needham Blum died at Heron Point in Chestertown, MD on August 24, 2022. He was born in Niles, Ohio to Dr. Leonard A. and Dorsey Gegan Blum on December 13, 1933. He attended local elementary and high schools in that area before graduating from Youngstown University in Youngstown, Ohio. After a few years in the army following graduation, he attended St. Louis University and received a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan.

He leaves behind Nancy, his wife of 61 years and four sons and their families, John and his wife Letty of Laguna Vista, Texas, Brian and his wife Gina of Washington, DC, Peter and his wife Jen of Arlington, VA and Jeremy and his wife Julie of Charleston, SC. There are six grandchildren, Joseph, Vincent, Lucy, Caroline, Aidan, and Olivia Mason Blum. His siblings are Jack Blum of Santa Fe, NM and Leonard Blum of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a sister Anne Blum Daley of Eagle Point, Oregon. A sister, Mary Dorsey Fay preceded him in death.

