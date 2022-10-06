Jane Ann Martin (Garrette)

CHESTERTOWN — Jane Ann Garrette Martin of Chestertown, MD died on September 29, 2022. She was 85 years old.

Jane Ann was born in Huntington, West Virginia on October 8, 1936, the only child of Roderick Perry and Elizabeth Wilson Garrette and lived in Huntington until graduating from Marshall University in the class of 1958. After graduation, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland to work as a teacher in Baltimore County. While teaching, she completed her master's degree in Spanish over four summers at Middlebury College in Vermont. She worked at various schools in the Baltimore area including Parkville Jr./Sr. High School, Landsdowne High School as department chair and Towson High School as both a teacher and department chair.