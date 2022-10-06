Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to announce approval of $900 million in U.S. EV charging funding
DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved in November, the White House said.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Washington Examiner
Solar is beaming under Biden, but transition can’t be too quick: Expert
The solar industry could light the way for domestic production in the United States, but there has to be a transition period, according to one energy guru. Over the last decade, the landscape has changed “dramatically,” and the renewable energy space has become cheaper and more efficient, especially for solar, Yuri Horwitz told the Washington Examiner.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why the Pentagon Is the World’s Biggest Single Greenhouse Gas Emitter
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The US military has spent decades cultivating a corrosive environmental legacy around the world. Just last December, about 6,000 people became sick when jet fuel from a World War II-era Navy storage facility reportedly leaked into the drinking water aquifers of Hawaiian residents. Famously, at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune military base, up to 1 million people were exposed to contaminated drinking water over the course of 25 years. And on military bases constructed for America’s post-9/11 wars, trash was often destroyed in burn pits that contained everything from computers to furniture to medical waste that released toxic smoke, breathed in by soldiers and civilians alike.
California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030
California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
RELATED PEOPLE
VP Kamala Harris Announces Public-Private Sector Efforts To Promote Racial Equity
Vice President Kamala Harris announced several new efforts by the Biden-Harris administration and private sector shareholders to distribute capital and resources to underserved small businesses. According to a White House release, the Biden-Harris administration will make new federal investments in underserved small businesses. Investments include the Office of Management and...
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's nuclear warning not based on new intelligence but opens a window into real worries inside the White House
President Joe Biden's stark warning Thursday night that the world faces the highest prospect of nuclear war in 60 years was not based on any new intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions or changes in Russia's nuclear posture, multiple US officials told CNN. The US still has seen no...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration issues rules to curtail China's access to microchip technology
The Biden administration on Friday imposed sweeping new curbs designed to curtail China's access to technology critical to the manufacturing and operations of its military power. The Commerce Department action applies new export controls to restrict China's access to advanced computing chips, its ability to develop and maintain super computers...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin energy plan calls for legislation to ditch California vehicle standards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants his state to repeal a legislative mandate conforming Virginia 's vehicle standards to California 's on the basis that it could make a "disastrous combination" in conjunction with an evolving grid. Youngkin, a Republican, released a 2022 energy plan Monday recommending legislators to reevaluate the Virginia...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US to host top officials from 30 countries in effort to escalate crackdown on Russian defense supply chains
Top officials from 30 countries are scheduled to meet next week with senior US sanctions and intelligence officials as the Biden administration continues to escalate its efforts to strangle Russia's military industrial complex. The meeting will serve as a critical opportunity for senior officials from across the Western sanctions coalition...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley calls for OPEC collusion crackdown after production cut
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday called for punishing OPEC for its production cut by passing legislation that would hold foreign oil producers accountable for colluding to fix prices. Grassley, a longtime backer of so-called NOPEC legislation, announced in a statement obtained first by CNN that he plans to file...
This N.J. senator says our transportation future will be fueled by hydrogen | Opinion
President Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most comprehensive climate-change legislation in U.S. history. The legislation includes exciting opportunities for federal funding, which will help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals. We reached our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal years ahead of schedule and...
Air Force, Army release climate action plans
The Air Force and Space Force, as well as the Army, released climate action plans on Wednesday, with the former seeking to operate bases at net-zero emissions by 2046, an ambitious goal that would beat by four years the Biden administration’s own targets. The Air Force plan is the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'It hurts the business': Wisconsin Senate race could hinge on voters' views of economy, inflation
Few Senate races have seen as much television advertising in the past month as the contest in Wisconsin, with Republican incumbent Ron Johnson attacking his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, on crime, while Barnes hammers the senator over his opposition to abortion rights. But for months, polls have shown...
Comments / 0