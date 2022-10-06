ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Waco Pride Network host 'Out on the Brazos' event

WACO, Texas — The Waco Pride Network host the 'OUT on the Brazos' pride event Sat Oct. 8 at Brazos Park East to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Waco area. According to the Waco Pride Network website, the festival festivities began in 2017 when...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexia, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mart, TX
Mexia, TX
Government
KSAT 12

Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
B93

One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Arnold
Person
Cindy Walker
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Bob Wills
Person
Elvis
Person
Willie Nelson
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction

Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Volunteers#Songwriters#The Restoration#Walker S Mexia
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
DFWChild

4 Castles to Tour in Texas

If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
BELLVILLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy