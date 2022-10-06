Read full article on original website
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
Waco Pride Network host 'Out on the Brazos' event
WACO, Texas — The Waco Pride Network host the 'OUT on the Brazos' pride event Sat Oct. 8 at Brazos Park East to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Waco area. According to the Waco Pride Network website, the festival festivities began in 2017 when...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
LIST: Artists with Central Texas roots to look out for at ACL
Local artists to watch out for at ACL
‘The Chosen’: See 30 photos from a tour and learn about the show’s new Texas set
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Since 1956, The Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle’s 1,200-acre property and facilities have served as a summer camp for children and a conference and retreat center for civic, business, school and church groups all year-round. The same landscape, located near the town of Midlothian on...
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction
Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Rockin' for Youth with Van Halen Experience and Infinite Journey Co-Headlining with Scratch 3 Opening in Belton for a special cause
BELTON, Texas — Rockin' For Youth Benefit Concert hosted on Oct. 8 by Schoepf's BBQ to help raise money for the Clements Boys and Girls Club and the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club, according to Outhouse. The concert will experience some of your favorite Rock and Roll bands through...
4 Castles to Tour in Texas
If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
