ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WATE

Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Kennesaw, GA
Crime & Safety
Cobb County, GA
Accidents
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Kennesaw Mountain#Ski#Accident#Fox
11Alive

Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy