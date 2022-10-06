Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
Party crashers fire shots, cause critical injury crash, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police say a pair of party crashers who fired off shots later crashed into another vehicle fleeing the scene, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition. An officer was already in area near the intersection of Campbellton and Fairburn roads on a call around midnight. Atlanta...
Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home
A man was found dead Friday morning at an abandoned home in Bankhead, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22
MARIETTA — Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22. The festival will run from from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Attendees will drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police searching for woman who disappeared from shopping center in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help in finding a women who disappeared from a shopping center. Police said Jae Soon Chun has dementia. Chun was last seen walking away from The Assi Plaza Shopping Center at1291 Old Peacthree Rd in Suwanee at 6:15 p.m.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Driver suffers minor injuries when car flips into DeKalb County river
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after his car flipped into a river in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon, fire officials say. DeKalb County fire officials say a car overturned into the South River near Warrior’s Path. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
