Volume One
EATERY’S ERA AT END: Galloway Grille Purchased by The Cranky Buzzard
Galloway Grille, a longtime eatery in downtown Eau Claire, has been purchased by The Cranky Buzzard. The Cranky Buzzard announced the news on social media Oct. 6, eliciting surprise from some diners, who did not know Galloway Grille (409 Galloway St.) was looking to sell. The Cranky Buzzard opened last...
Volume One
Laser Fix Now Open in Eau Claire
Hair removal can be a sensitive subject – and procedure. Laser Fix, a new laser hair removal clinic in Eau Claire, emphasizes the importance of a positive self-image while providing a comfortable atmosphere. “People should really have access to [laser hair reduction],” said owner Brooke Krause. “This is a...
Volume One
Scariest Haunted Trail EVER?!
The Twisted Tales of Horror at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin, was voted the Favorite Northwest Haunted Attraction last year, so we sent our editors to check it out! Sawyer and McKenna braved the terrifying corn maze filled with killers, ghouls, and clowns and survived to tell about it. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
Volume One
FMDown’s Latest a Sonic Bridge to the Land of Rock
Eau Claire’s FMDown offers a five-song blast of its trademark “loud, unabashed rock and roll” on its new EP, Paper Bridges. The four-piece officially released the EP Sept. 7, not long after closing out the last of Sounds Like Summer concert of the year at Phoenix Park. It includes two singles (and accompanying videos), “That’d Be Sad” and “Close (But No Cigar).”
Volume One
READ ALL ABOUT IT: Meet Three Authors from This Year’s C.V. Book Fest
Being a book lover can be a solitary pursuit, but the annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival – which runs Oct. 20-25 this year – gives readers a chance to meet each other as well as a shelf-full of notable writers. With 14 free events – many of the hosted by the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library — packed into six days, there are sure to be countless thought-provoking discussions centering on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and beyond. The festival organizers were kind enough to share with us Q&As with a number of the authors who will be appearing, either in person or virtually, for the festival. For full details on festival events, visit cvbookfest.org.
Volume One
CollECtive Choir Inc. Expands Into Downtown Eau Claire Under New Name, CollECtive Arts Inc.
Everyone, put your hands together for CollECtive Arts Inc., located downtown at 308 and 310 E Madison Street in Eau Claire. Recently, the organization has decided to expand its community impact by housing its own arts center and community creative space. Overall, their new location features many new amenities to help the community explore creative opportunities and express themselves.
