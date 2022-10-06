The woes of MSU football continue: recapping Saturday's loss at Maryland; Mel Tucker and Payton Thorne postgame sound | Current Sports | Oct. 3, 2022

Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley reacts to pair of controversial calls in Maryland's 2-point loss to Purdue
Mike Locksley’s team had a couple of calls go against them in the Purdue game. The Boilermakers went on to win the game 31-29. Maryland first had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter even though there was a Purdue defender offsides. The referees decided not to throw the flag on that play.
Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT
The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is choosing Purdue over Maryland
Purdue enters the weekend as 3 point underdogs in the matchup with Maryland on Saturday. It’s not the first time the Boilermakers have been underdogs this season. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers didn’t play like underdogs, stopping Maryland’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries.
wkar.org
Facilitators in Government Relations advocate for MSU and higher education
“We are advocates for the university,” says Wilbur. “We have a federal operation in Washington DC. Those two or three people work with Congress and the administration and the various departments and agencies. In Michigan, Katie and I work the state legislature. That's where we receive our largest sum of money on an annual basis for operational dollars to run the university. But it's not just budgetary. We respond and react to legislation that's introduced that could impact anybody on this campus. There are a lot of interesting voices that we have to make sure we hear from.
wkar.org
MSU Faculty Senate ask Board of Trustees to rein in external probe of Gupta
Michigan State University’s Faculty Senate is asking the Board of Trustees to rein in its external investigation into the dismissal of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta. Provost Teresa Woodruff said Gupta submitted his resignation to her in August following a failure to report misconduct by a...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owed over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
tmpresale.com
All-Star Comedy Reunion in Baltimore, MD Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
We have the latest most current All-Star Comedy Reunion presale code!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see All-Star Comedy Reunion ahead of the public. You won’t want to miss All-Star Comedy Reunion’s concert in Baltimore do you? We believe that tickets will sell fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets in advance of they become sold out.
wkar.org
'A whole lot of talk': Attorneys make opening statements in latest Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
Three men helped along a terrorist plot when they trained with ringleaders of the group that wanted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That was the argument made by prosecutors Wednesday as a trial on state charges got underway in a Jackson County courtroom. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul...
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
wkar.org
Prosecutor pledges to continue the fight in Flint water crisis criminal probe
A leader of the Flint water crisis prosecution team Wednesday defended their work, a day after a judge tossed out charges against seven defendants in the case. Along with Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hamoud, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has helped lead the state investigation into the Flint water crisis.
foxbaltimore.com
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
