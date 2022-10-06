ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The woes of MSU football continue: recapping Saturday's loss at Maryland; Mel Tucker and Payton Thorne postgame sound | Current Sports | Oct. 3, 2022

wkar.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Maryland Football
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages

It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is choosing Purdue over Maryland

Purdue enters the weekend as 3 point underdogs in the matchup with Maryland on Saturday. It’s not the first time the Boilermakers have been underdogs this season. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers didn’t play like underdogs, stopping Maryland’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wkar.org

Facilitators in Government Relations advocate for MSU and higher education

“We are advocates for the university,” says Wilbur. “We have a federal operation in Washington DC. Those two or three people work with Congress and the administration and the various departments and agencies. In Michigan, Katie and I work the state legislature. That's where we receive our largest sum of money on an annual basis for operational dollars to run the university. But it's not just budgetary. We respond and react to legislation that's introduced that could impact anybody on this campus. There are a lot of interesting voices that we have to make sure we hear from.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Al Martin
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Ohio State
tmpresale.com

All-Star Comedy Reunion in Baltimore, MD Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code

We have the latest most current All-Star Comedy Reunion presale code!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see All-Star Comedy Reunion ahead of the public. You won’t want to miss All-Star Comedy Reunion’s concert in Baltimore do you? We believe that tickets will sell fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets in advance of they become sold out.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
92Q

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said.  According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy