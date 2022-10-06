(Farmington) Missouri has inched up a notch in state rankings for traffic crashes involving deer. State Farm Insurance says Missouri now ranks 14th in the country, up from 15th last year, with a 1 in 74 chance of hitting an animal while driviing. Chris Morrison is a State Farm Insurance Agent in Farmington. He tells us what you should do from an insurance standpoint if you would have a run in with a deer.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO