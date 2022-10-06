Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Norma June Bargerhuff Cummings
Norma June Bargerhuff Cummings, 88, died Oct. 5, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with Chaplain Willie Hood presiding. Visitation, 4 – 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery, Clarksburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jeremy Neil Cassidy
Jeremy Neil Cassidy, 44, of Belpre, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cleo Levi Fleming
Cleo Levi Fleming, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at his residence. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Maxine Dolores Decker Ford
Maxine Dolores Decker Ford, 94, of Marietta, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation, 2 – 4- and 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Jesse Gregory
Ronald Jesse Gregory, 75 years old, died gracefully after a 7 month battle with terminal brain cancer. Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Katherine Gregory. He was a graduate of Marietta High School and Sinclair Community College. Ron was a proud employee of Bureau of Fiscal Service (Public Debt) for 29 years. He previously worked at Kardex for 15 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in United States Army.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor. Pearl worked and retired from the food industry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins, 82, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2nd, 2022. Born in Knoxville, Ohio, he was one of five children. He attended Porterfield Baptist Church, and was a true Christian man. Butch never knew a stranger, and was a friend to anyone. Truck driver by trade, he worked at many companies including; Wood Mobile Homes, Miller Produce of Belpre, Borg Warner, A&R Transport, and Walmart. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bartlett #293. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Watkins, his daughter Angela Lynn Watkins, and two grandchildren, Vadalyn Watkins Taylor and Dexter Barry Watkins Taylor. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Clark Watkins, his mother, Dorothy Watkins, his sisters Sandra Miller and Janice Wood and his brother, Curtis Watkins. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. The family has entrusted Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre with the arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nancy Law
Nancy Law, 81, of Coolville, passed away on Tuesday October 4, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville. Born on the family farm near Cutler, OH, on May 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Watson and Alice Ladd. Nancy graduated from Carthage Troy High School in 1959,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Ivan Daniels Sr.
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our father Arthur Ivan Daniels Sr. He gained his angel wings at the age of 82 on October 4, 2022. Born to the late John and Helen Davis Daniels December 19, 1939 in Parkersburg West Virginia. Arthur, known by most as Art, was a graduate of Parkersburg High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Words to remember
As I visited one of the schools in our city several years ago, I saw six words displayed on the walls that impressed me so much that I stopped and copied them to use later. The first word was. “CARING.” Meaning that all of us regardless of our age need to care for each other.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police investigating Virginia Avenue shooting
PARKERSBURG – Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a Parkersburg man in critical condition. Parkersburg Police responded at 9:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. They found a 30-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he is in critical condition, Stalnaker said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Victor Lee Thompson found guilty of murder
PARKERSBURG — Victor Lee Thompson was found guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court. The jury spent the afternoon deliberating after closing arguments were given after 1:15 p.m. in the court of Wood County Circuit Judge Jason Wharton. Thompson, 44,...
Comments / 0