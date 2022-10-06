Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
Volume One
CollECtive Choir Inc. Expands Into Downtown Eau Claire Under New Name, CollECtive Arts Inc.
Everyone, put your hands together for CollECtive Arts Inc., located downtown at 308 and 310 E Madison Street in Eau Claire. Recently, the organization has decided to expand its community impact by housing its own arts center and community creative space. Overall, their new location features many new amenities to help the community explore creative opportunities and express themselves.
Volume One
WichCraft: New Alternative Bar Aims to Spook in Style
At the new horror-themed alternative bar WichCraft, the atmosphere, menu, and drinks are all to die for. If you're interested in going out with friends or just want to have a fun night out in general, but with a spooky twist, Cory Crowell and his crew are opening up the perfect spot for you.
WEAU-TV 13
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volume One
Scariest Haunted Trail EVER?!
The Twisted Tales of Horror at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin, was voted the Favorite Northwest Haunted Attraction last year, so we sent our editors to check it out! Sawyer and McKenna braved the terrifying corn maze filled with killers, ghouls, and clowns and survived to tell about it. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
Volume One
E.C. Woman’s Experience With Mystery Illness Leads to Push for Awareness
Two years of difficult, unwavering symptoms proved to be a struggle for Dorothy Sorlie of Eau Claire. For a while, nobody seemed to understand what was going on during one of the most difficult chapters in her life. Dorothy experienced dementia which conflicted with her love of literature; an abnormal...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Bisson has been found dead, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the...
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
wiproud.com
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
Comments / 0