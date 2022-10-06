Read full article on original website
Related
Volume One
EATERY’S ERA AT END: Galloway Grille Purchased by The Cranky Buzzard
Galloway Grille, a longtime eatery in downtown Eau Claire, has been purchased by The Cranky Buzzard. The Cranky Buzzard announced the news on social media Oct. 6, eliciting surprise from some diners, who did not know Galloway Grille (409 Galloway St.) was looking to sell. The Cranky Buzzard opened last...
Volume One
E.C. Woman’s Experience With Mystery Illness Leads to Push for Awareness
Two years of difficult, unwavering symptoms proved to be a struggle for Dorothy Sorlie of Eau Claire. For a while, nobody seemed to understand what was going on during one of the most difficult chapters in her life. Dorothy experienced dementia which conflicted with her love of literature; an abnormal...
Volume One
Laser Fix Now Open in Eau Claire
Hair removal can be a sensitive subject – and procedure. Laser Fix, a new laser hair removal clinic in Eau Claire, emphasizes the importance of a positive self-image while providing a comfortable atmosphere. “People should really have access to [laser hair reduction],” said owner Brooke Krause. “This is a...
Volume One
12-Hour Writer’s Retreat Sign-Ups Open Nov. 1
The pen is truly mightier than the sword at this all-inclusive one-day camp, hosted by Chippewa Valley Writers’ Guild (CVWG) founder and director, B.J. Hollars. The CVWG has explored an array of retreat models over the past 6 years but has never tried to organize their schedule into one day like this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volume One
Scariest Haunted Trail EVER?!
The Twisted Tales of Horror at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin, was voted the Favorite Northwest Haunted Attraction last year, so we sent our editors to check it out! Sawyer and McKenna braved the terrifying corn maze filled with killers, ghouls, and clowns and survived to tell about it. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
Volume One
READ ALL ABOUT IT: Meet Three Authors from This Year’s C.V. Book Fest
Being a book lover can be a solitary pursuit, but the annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival – which runs Oct. 20-25 this year – gives readers a chance to meet each other as well as a shelf-full of notable writers. With 14 free events – many of the hosted by the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library — packed into six days, there are sure to be countless thought-provoking discussions centering on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and beyond. The festival organizers were kind enough to share with us Q&As with a number of the authors who will be appearing, either in person or virtually, for the festival. For full details on festival events, visit cvbookfest.org.
Comments / 0