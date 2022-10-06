Being a book lover can be a solitary pursuit, but the annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival – which runs Oct. 20-25 this year – gives readers a chance to meet each other as well as a shelf-full of notable writers. With 14 free events – many of the hosted by the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library — packed into six days, there are sure to be countless thought-provoking discussions centering on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and beyond. The festival organizers were kind enough to share with us Q&As with a number of the authors who will be appearing, either in person or virtually, for the festival. For full details on festival events, visit cvbookfest.org.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO