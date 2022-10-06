Read full article on original website
In Focus: Bemidji’s Gallery North Hosts Multiple Artists at First Friday Open House
Gallery North, located in downtown Bemidji, is an art gallery as well as a committee of artists from all kinds of different media. The gallery itself features their works year-round, and in an effort to support and showcase local artists, they feature monthly exhibits for community artisans. Today, the gallery...
Bemidji’s Blue Ox Marathon Prepares for 10th Annual Event
The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon returns tomorrow to the shores of Lake Bemidji. Friday, Oct. 7 marks the start of the 10th annual marathon, and over 1,200 people have already registered. Between the two days and seven different runs, organizers and volunteers alike look forward to seeing participants and the...
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
