Volume One
Scariest Haunted Trail EVER?!
The Twisted Tales of Horror at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin, was voted the Favorite Northwest Haunted Attraction last year, so we sent our editors to check it out! Sawyer and McKenna braved the terrifying corn maze filled with killers, ghouls, and clowns and survived to tell about it. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
Volume One
WichCraft: New Alternative Bar Aims to Spook in Style
At the new horror-themed alternative bar WichCraft, the atmosphere, menu, and drinks are all to die for. If you're interested in going out with friends or just want to have a fun night out in general, but with a spooky twist, Cory Crowell and his crew are opening up the perfect spot for you.
Volume One
12-Hour Writer’s Retreat Sign-Ups Open Nov. 1
The pen is truly mightier than the sword at this all-inclusive one-day camp, hosted by Chippewa Valley Writers’ Guild (CVWG) founder and director, B.J. Hollars. The CVWG has explored an array of retreat models over the past 6 years but has never tried to organize their schedule into one day like this.
Volume One
EATERY’S ERA AT END: Galloway Grille Purchased by The Cranky Buzzard
Galloway Grille, a longtime eatery in downtown Eau Claire, has been purchased by The Cranky Buzzard. The Cranky Buzzard announced the news on social media Oct. 6, eliciting surprise from some diners, who did not know Galloway Grille (409 Galloway St.) was looking to sell. The Cranky Buzzard opened last...
Volume One
E.C. Woman’s Experience With Mystery Illness Leads to Push for Awareness
Two years of difficult, unwavering symptoms proved to be a struggle for Dorothy Sorlie of Eau Claire. For a while, nobody seemed to understand what was going on during one of the most difficult chapters in her life. Dorothy experienced dementia which conflicted with her love of literature; an abnormal...
Volume One
CollECtive Choir Inc. Expands Into Downtown Eau Claire Under New Name, CollECtive Arts Inc.
Everyone, put your hands together for CollECtive Arts Inc., located downtown at 308 and 310 E Madison Street in Eau Claire. Recently, the organization has decided to expand its community impact by housing its own arts center and community creative space. Overall, their new location features many new amenities to help the community explore creative opportunities and express themselves.
