Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase

During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
FOX Sports

Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
FastBreak on FanNation

Chris Paul's Viral Tweet On Friday Night

On Friday, Netflix released a documentary that all basketball fans will love. They put together a film on the 2008 Team USA men's basketball team (also known as the "Redeem Team.") In 2004, Team USA won the Bronze Medal in Athens, Greece, but they won the Gold Medal in 2008...
ASU football to debut sunrise-inspired tan uniforms vs. Washington

Arizona State football will debut their tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once, this Saturday for a home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
