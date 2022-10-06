Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
'This is getting ridiculous': Chris Paul's mom told Monty Williams to have eye procedure
Chris Paul’s mom had seen enough. Watching Monty Williams squinting while checking out his son play in a basketball game in Augusta, Georgia, Robin Paul kept it 100% with the Suns head coach. ...
Yardbarker
Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase
During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
FOX Sports
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
Chris Paul's Viral Tweet On Friday Night
On Friday, Netflix released a documentary that all basketball fans will love. They put together a film on the 2008 Team USA men's basketball team (also known as the "Redeem Team.") In 2004, Team USA won the Bronze Medal in Athens, Greece, but they won the Gold Medal in 2008...
NBA・
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
Injuries to Johnson, Payne allow Phoenix Suns extended look at depth
PHOENIX — The good news for the Phoenix Suns on Friday is that the reevaluation point for injuries to forward Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cam Payne (right finger sprain) is one week, meaning it’s still in the cards for them to be OK by the regular-season opener 12 days later.
Jerry Colangelo on how the next Phoenix Suns owner can succeed
Jerry Colangelo, the former owner the Phoenix Suns and the man who helped bring many of the Valley’s professional sports team to Phoenix, has some advice for whoever becomes the new owner, or owners, of the Phoenix Suns: operate with integrity. Colangelo, who brought the NBA franchise to the...
ASU football to debut sunrise-inspired tan uniforms vs. Washington
Arizona State football will debut their tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once, this Saturday for a home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul part of USA's 'The Redeem Team' featured in Netflix documentary
Jerry Colangelo remembers having several emotions entering his role as managing director of the USA men’s basketball program in April 2005. The former Phoenix Suns team owner was upset with not only Team USA coming away with a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics in Greece, but how the players were viewed globally.
Suns Confirm Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne to Miss Rest of Preseason
The Phoenix Suns lost two pivotal players to hand injuries during the preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Channel watch: Where to tune in for Cardinals vs. Eagles on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals are back on FOX this week, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:25 p.m. in Glendale on Sunday.
'One thousand times more special': Turner Thorne, January share ASU Hall of Fame honor
It's been three years since Arizona State has added to its athletics Hall of Fame, but for two among this year's group the timing couldn't have been better to match them in the same class. ASU is honoring seven former student-athletes, along with two distinguished members in former women’s basketball...
