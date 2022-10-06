ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Bemidji’s Blue Ox Marathon Prepares for 10th Annual Event

The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon returns tomorrow to the shores of Lake Bemidji. Friday, Oct. 7 marks the start of the 10th annual marathon, and over 1,200 people have already registered. Between the two days and seven different runs, organizers and volunteers alike look forward to seeing participants and the...
BEMIDJI, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
valleynewslive.com

City responds to “inaccurate” information, relating to fire chief

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Bemidji is addressing misleading and inaccurate information in the community, related to Fire Chief Justin Sherwood’s employment status within the city. City leaders say Sherwood is employed by the city as Fire Chief. However, he is currently on a leave...
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Becker County still searching for missing individuals

BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy