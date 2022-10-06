Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Bemidji’s Blue Ox Marathon Prepares for 10th Annual Event
The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon returns tomorrow to the shores of Lake Bemidji. Friday, Oct. 7 marks the start of the 10th annual marathon, and over 1,200 people have already registered. Between the two days and seven different runs, organizers and volunteers alike look forward to seeing participants and the...
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
lptv.org
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
lptv.org
In Focus: Bemidji’s Gallery North Hosts Multiple Artists at First Friday Open House
Gallery North, located in downtown Bemidji, is an art gallery as well as a committee of artists from all kinds of different media. The gallery itself features their works year-round, and in an effort to support and showcase local artists, they feature monthly exhibits for community artisans. Today, the gallery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
City responds to “inaccurate” information, relating to fire chief
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Bemidji is addressing misleading and inaccurate information in the community, related to Fire Chief Justin Sherwood’s employment status within the city. City leaders say Sherwood is employed by the city as Fire Chief. However, he is currently on a leave...
valleynewslive.com
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Comments / 0