Defiance, OH

ProMedica Defiance location turns 20

By By Beth Krouse
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

A cookout luncheon was held Wednesday for the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital staff to celebrate 20 years of the Defiance location at 1200 Ralston Ave. having been open.

Staff were on hand to speak with The Crescent-News about their experiences working in the medical field and their work for ProMedica.

Deb Good, a registered nurse in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), who has been with ProMedica for 47 years, said she had chosen to work for ProMedica because, “it was the first job I came to. I graduated in 1976, I came right out of nurses training to here. I just love my job. I’ve loved it since the first day I started here. And I could easily retire, but I continue working because I love my job.”

Asked why she decided to become a nurse, Good answered, “well I graduated in the early 70s. At that time you were either a nurse, a teacher or you got married ...,” adding that those were the options available to women during that time period, but that she has no regrets being a nurse.

Jeanne Bond, the unit coordinator in the surgery department, had a similar answer, “no one in my family is a nurse either, and I think the same thing as Deb, I graduated in (1986), but still I just didn’t see that there was a lot of things out there for women ... .”

Asked about their experience over the last 20 years at the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital location has been Good and Bond both answered that medical care has changed a lot.

Good noted that a patient who might have stayed a few days in the hospital years ago now goes home the same day and that the shift is due to better medical technology. Robotic and laparoscopic surgeries are two examples she gave, “in the 70s, the 80s a gallbladder (patient) would spend two or three days. You wouldn’t think you could go home within an hour or two after surgery,” Good adding that going home sooner “is a better outcome for the patient. The incisions are smaller and the recovery is quicker.”

Over the last 20 years Bond said her own experience at ProMedica was similar to Good’s.

“It’s changed immensely since we came here ... with the robotics and how fast out patients and people come and go so quickly. ... (back) in the day the hospital was always full, now if it’s full it’s gone the next day, people are discharged,” because of better medical technology, said Bond.

Overall both women said that they loved their jobs and working at the Defiance ProMedica location.

Sandy Gang, the vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, noted that an aerial photo of the hospital was taken and staff was signing it with different colored markers that indicate how long the staffer had been there.

It was noted by Keith Burmeister, the president of ProMedica, that the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital location is the only level three trauma center in the area and serves all the other communities around here. The next closest level three trauma center, said Burmeister, is Indiana or Toledo.

Overall the staff The Crescent-News spoke with at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital all said that working there the past 20 years has been like working with family.

Defiance, OH
