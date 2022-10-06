Area police reports

State patrol---

Monday, 9:23 a.m., at milepost 29 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound Tawa Tree, Mulch Division, LLC, semi, driven by Travis Frater, 46, McComb, sustained moderate damage when the load caught fire.

Defiance sheriff---

Sept. 28, 8:13 a.m., Watson Road in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Samantha Donaldson, 36, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Sunday, 1:09 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just south of the U.S. 24 interchange, a southbound vehicle driven by Carol Sullivan, 65, Continental, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Waverly Rue, 28, 1572 S. Clinton St. Both vehicles had light damage and Rue was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Monday, 2:02 p.m., on Session Avenue, just east of Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Heilman, 74, 1761 Maumee Drive, struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles owned by Defiance College and Destiny Bledsoe, Fort Wayne. All three vehicles had heavy damage and Heilman was cited for failure to control.

Tuesday, 12:19 p.m., at 665 Perry St., Anthony Teagarden, 22, 14812 Dohoney Road, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 8:18 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Haleigh Hoffman, 26, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 4:11 p.m., at 308 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, David Steusloff, 58, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., on Ohio 6 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound farm tractor driven by Frank Beck, 65, 29032 Coressel Road, lost a track tread causing the tractor to leave the roadway on the east side and struck a mailbox and a utility pole.

Tuesday, 3:17 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road R in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Austermiller, 79, Malinta, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Pamela Bashor, 73, Wauseon, and Bashor's vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Saige Moyer, 26, Ridgeville Corners. Austermiller was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and he was cited for failure to yield. Bashor's and Austermiller's vehicles had heavy damage and Moyer's vehicle had moderate damage.

Tuesday, 9:54 p.m., at 112 W. Main St., Deshler, Samantha Davila, 22, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 4:30 p.m., at North Perry and West Main streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Darlene Bramble, 68, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Destiny Fulton, 23, Holgate. Fulton and passenger, Ryker Shanks, 6, Napoleon, were taken by personal transportation to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Bramble was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Fulton's vehicle had light damage and Bramble's had moderate damage.

Paulding sheriff---

Friday, 2:06 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Township Road 216 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Watts, 77, Silver Springs, Nev., and was pulling a camper. The vehicle had pulled off the roadway and had on its hazard lights. The vehicle then attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a southbound semi driven by Allyson Townsend, 32, Union City. Watts' vehicle had disabling damage and the semi had light damage. Watts and passenger, Judy Watts, 71, Silver Springs, Nev., both had possible injuries but were not treated.

Saturday, 7:12 p.m., on County Road 140, west of Ohio 66 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ernesto Lloyd, 26, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 6 a.m., on Ohio 613, just east of County Road 165 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Klint Manz, 38, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 7:45 p.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lafreada McCoy, 72, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 10:58 p.m., on Ohio 500, just west of County Road 33 in Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ethan Crosby, 21, Payne, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Fire

Defiance---

Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., at 1480 W. High St., firefighters were called for a grass fire.

Paulding---

Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a combine fire on County Road 138, about 1/4 mile west of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township.