Signs of harvest

Related
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
Paulding County Progress
Trausch and Finn work to keep Paulding's main campus safe
There is a lazy troupe that cops like donuts, but one Paulding police officer really does like donuts. Especially, when they come from a second grader at the elementary school. Even more so when he can spend all morning chewing on them in his office, before meeting his two-legged fans, i.e., the students at Paulding Exempted School’s main campus.
WANE-TV
Veteran opens screen printing business in Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Veteran Jonathon Strack announced the opening of Beary Crafty Designs LLC, a screen printing business in Columbia City, Friday. The business specializes in printing on clothing and hats, but offer prints on almost any kind of surface including fabric, paper, wood and plastic. Beary...
WANE-TV
Fright Night gets ready for 13th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re a week away from a zombie invasion in downtown Fort Wayne. Fright Night returns for its extra spooky 13th year. Rick Zolman with the Downtown Improvement District stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s event. You can learn more in the interview above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10/7 Highlight Zone – Week Eight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 8 Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll clinched the SAC title, Columbia City and Norwell both won to set up a huge showdown in the NE8, while Angola and Eastside clinched the NECC big & small division title, respectively to headline […]
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners address secrecy about jail location search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners defended their apparent lack of transparency of which locations they’re looking at for the new jail. At Friday's meeting, Commissioner Richard Beck explained their secrecy. He said with real estate transactions anything can go wrong at any point. He said...
WANE-TV
Crazy Pinz steps closer to opening expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Go-karts, mini-golf and more arcade games are slated to open at Crazy Pinz this fall. It comes after a little over a year of work. Dave Kerschner, owner of Crazy Pinz, says they have been working to get things done. He says the expansion came about because they saw a need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Commissioner: Looking for new jail sites after 8 possible locations fell through, but maybe not
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners may be back to square one. Commissioner Rich Beck told WANE 15 Friday that the 8 possible locations for a new county jail have each “failed” and the county is looking for a new site. “We’re out looking...
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Meet the new Chief Administrative Officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – A big change for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but maybe not as big for their new Chief Administrative Officer Steve Snodgrass. He’s got 20 years of experience working with kids in schools, most recently as principal of New Haven Intermediate School. And he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
WANE-TV
Help Not Handcuffs Coalition holds rally at Allen County Courthouse, calls for jail reform
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition held a rally at the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon calling for jail reform and the abandonment of the proposed new jail site in southeast Fort Wayne. Dozens of people showed up outside of the courthouse for the event.
wfft.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hillegas and Butler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - People should avoid the area of Hillegas and Butler roads due to an accident. Crews are currently at the scene and traffic will be impacted.
WANE-TV
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected. Often called “sleeping sickness” in horses, the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus is a rare mosquito-borne virus that can infect both humans and horses. The Indiana Department of Health is alerting people to protect themselves and monitor their horses after confirmed cases in northern Indiana.
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
WANE-TV
Woman hands out over 50 coats to homeless
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 2011, Sally Segerson has been running Street Reach for the Homeless. The self-run program gives out food and much-needed clothing to the local homeless population, a task with growing importance as winter draws near. “I keep watching the ten-day forecast to see when...
E-Waste & Recycling Handling To Change In Fort Wayne
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward to our community by hosting this program...
fortwaynesnbc.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned on South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Street and East Washington Boulevard will temporarily close, according to a release from City officials. A northbound detour will use Maumee Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Lake Avenue. A southbound detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard.
The Crescent-News
Defiance, OH
485
Followers
284
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT
The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.https://www.crescent-news.com/
Comments / 0