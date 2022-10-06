Napoleon Municipal Court

Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., Defiance, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

Phillip Lopez, 35, 919 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced:

Karolyn Harmon, 61, Napoleon, unauthorized use of property, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Kevin Hatcher, 57, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct (second count), dismissed.

Brittany Marroquin, 30, Napoleon, assault, $100 fine, 90 days jail/17 days suspended; criminal damaging, $100 fine, 90 days jail/77 days suspended.

Dwayne Rodenhauser, 47, Napoleon, nuisances prohibition, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Connor Selman, 22, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Amber Willier, 44, Deshler, illegal distribution of tobacco products, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Martin Suarez, 61, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 9 days jail.

Emerel Lopez-Ruiz, 28, Youngsville, La., driving under suspension, $750 fine.

Jarrett Bischoff, 21, Napoleon, OVI, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended, one-year operator’s license suspensin; failure to control and no safety belt, dismissed.

Benjamin Fields, 32, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed, $100 fine; child restraint, $25 fine.

Peter Worthy, 61, Deshler, OVI, $150 fine, 30 days jail/26 days suspended/3 days driver intervention program; crossing over marked lanes, no fine.

Dismissed:

Camrin Strayer, 19, Liberty Center, burglary, aggravated menacing and aggravated trespassing.

Whitney Kretz, 38, Napoleon, abandoning animals.

Christopher Abrams, 51, Louisville, Ky., criminal damaging.

Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, safecracking.

Cameron Andonian, 24, 802 Holgate Ave., Defiance, domestic violence.