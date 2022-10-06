Lot owner defends zoning request Jim Thorpe council to vote Thursday on septic changes near Mauch Chunk Lake

Read full article on original website
Times News
County opens bid for opera house HVAC work
After reworking the scope of work, bids were opened for the Mauch Chunk Opera House HVAC project were opened. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners, during their public meeting, officially opened the bids via PennBid. This is the second time the county put the project out for bid. At the request of the opera house, the previous bids, which totaled over $200,000 for HVAC and electrical projects, were rejected earlier this year.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Anis G. Lahoud to Daniel J. Oswald, 817 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, property at 737 Lehigh St., $240,000. Wendy C. Hattersley to Kassandra Leigh Schott, 1159 State St., White Haven, property at 1159 State St., $215,000. Franklin Township. Frank P. Huertas to Marcus P. Huertas, Bethlehem, property at 2285 Long...
Times News
Packer Twp. seeks Weatherly board’s help
Packer Township wants help in its effort to exact payments from the Hazleton City Authority. The authority is the provider of water and sewer services for Hazleton and has property in Packer Township, which is in the Weatherly Area School District. Packer supervisor Robert Selert went before the Weatherly school...
Times News
L. Towamensing hears argument against sludge
Members of Save Carbon County urged Lower Towamensing Township supervisors Tuesday night to back their efforts to get the state government to enact stricter laws on its use and manufacturing of sludge, and to give municipalities more control over their own ordinances regarding its use. The organization presented a letter...
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting
The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
Times News
Lehighton OKs price increase at Baer Memorial
It will cost more to swim at Baer Memorial Swimming Pool in Lehighton next year. Borough council voted 4-0 Monday to raise prices. Recreation director Tom Evans said daily admission for adults next year will increase from $7 to $10, while families will see a $30 rise. Child admission will remain at $5.
Times News
Lehighton beverage outlet gets council approval
A wine store and beverage outlet proposed for the heavily traveled Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton has received the stamp of approval. Borough council on a 4-0 vote on Monday granted a request from Mitch 328 LLC for a waiver pertaining to sidewalks, and granted conditional approval for the land development plan.
Times News
W. Penn to lower speed limit on Fort Franklin Road
The speed limit along a stretch of road in West Penn Township will be reduced. Supervisors on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to lower the speed limit to 25 mph on the section of Fort Franklin Drive between Blue Mountain Drive and the Schuylkill County line. In June, supervisors dropped...
Township discusses defective zoning ordinance
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
Times News
SH Historical Society open house
The Summit Hill Historical Society will be open from 10 a.m.-noon today. The museum is located inside the Heritage Center, corner of Chestnut and Hazard streets. Everyone is welcome to stop in. Also the historical society will hold a presentation by Vince Hydro on Oct. 19. Hydro will speak on...
Times News
Carbon voters face land decision
Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
Times News
Lehighton keeps the lights on at open house
Lehighton’s Light & Power Department observed Public Power Week with an open house. The event was Wednesday at the borough’s Light & Power Department. Lonny Armbruster, superintendent of the borough’s Light and Power Department, led visitors on a tour of the department. Catherine Schleicher, of Lehighton, said...
Times News
Turnpike plans closure next weekend between LV and Mahoning
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the PA Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at the Lehighton released information on crashes investigated by troopers:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Canal Street in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Nathan A. Kemmerer, 22, of Lehighton, was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 truck eastbound when he lost control in a left curve. The truck crossed into the westbound lane and onto the berm, where it struck a retaining wall before coming to rest.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 7, 1998
Dr. Elmer Heffelfinger, a member of American Legion Post 316, Summit Hill, was installed as commander of the Carbon County Inter-Post Association for 1998-99 during a ceremony held at his post home. The installing officer was Arthur Diehl, 30th District commander and a member of American Legion Post 470, Bath.
WFMZ-TV Online
Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K
The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
