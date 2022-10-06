Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team
MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.
Daily Advocate
Can’t do it without help
Fifty years ago, then Probate Judge the Honorable Edward Williams created the Darke County Park District in 1972. The first parcel of land gifted by Frances Carpenter was Coppess Nature Sanctuary, a 32-acre woodland that was the catalyst for the Darke County Parks creation. Today more than 15 parks and over 1000 acres make up the Park District. Plans for limited growth are still being made which is why Bears Mill was accepted as the most recent park in April of 2021. It is important for our future generations and our stewards of tomorrow to learn about the local history. This Park District is charged with preservation and conservation for the county. Its mission statement reads: The Mission of Darke County Park District is to acquire and preserve land areas possessing special natural and historical features and to manage and maintain these resources for the benefit of its residents through appropriate education and passive recreational programs and activities. This mission statement has been in place for over 50 years and still guides the three-person Park Board of Commissioners who volunteer at the request of the current Probate Judge of the County, the Honorable Jason Aslinger.
Daily Advocate
Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November. Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted. Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also...
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village and Versailles girls’ golf completes seasons at districts
SPRINGBORO — Tri-Village and Versailles High School girls’ golf teams ended their season at the Division II Southwest District Tournament on Oct. 5 at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Tri-Village finished ninth in the event with a 407, which tied with Carlisle High School. Reagan Brewer led the team with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk dates and times announced
Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, October 28, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Tickets for the downtown Ghost Walk will be on sale at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28; participants will be given a map identifying the locations where storytellers will start spinning their tales at 15-minute intervals from 6 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. Patrons can proceed at their own pace to partake of as many ghost stories as they wish; however, those beginning their journey after 7 p.m. will not be able to get to every destination in time to hear all of the stories. The Cemetery Ghost Walks will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be led by tour guides to the sites where the spooky stories will be revealed.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week eight
Here are the football scores from around Darke County for Week eight:
Daily Advocate
Greenville defeats Butler on homecoming; Short adds his name to another record
GREENVILLE — After a tough loss last week, the Greenville High School football team came out on homecoming weekend and dominated Butler High School, 35-21. Head coach Bart Schmitz said he is proud of his guys for responding well after their loss at Piqua last week. It takes a lot for a young team to move on after a game like that and the Green Wave did just that.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
AHS names Students of the Month
ARCANUM — Students of the Month for September from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and June Cooke. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Aiden and June were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS.
Daily Advocate
Murder in the Stacks returns to GPL
GREENVILLE — Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and the rest of the gang are returning to Greenville Public Library for their annual Murder in the Stacks event on Friday, Oct. 14. Beginning at 6 p.m., the library will open its doors to investigators out to solve this exciting whodunit murder mystery.
Daily Advocate
Great events planned at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a 30 room, modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the upscale hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
Nevermore: The Truth about Birds of Prey
GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Naturalist Mitchell Pence of the Darke County Parks and a few of his raptor ambassador friends will be stopping by Greenville Public Library for the program, Nevermore: The Truth about Birds of Prey. The program will begin at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room.
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
Daily Advocate
Greenville girls’ soccer loses one goal game to Piqua
GREENVILLE — It was another close game for the Lady Wave soccer team on Oct. 5. Greenville couldn’t pull out the home win as they lost 3-2 to Piqua High School. Head coach Dave Ernst said the team didn’t give up after being down at halftime. “We...
Daily Advocate
Virtue or conflict and controversy, your choice
We all experience life differently and everyone sees things differently. I’ve been told my column is too polite. Personally, I feel there are too many problems going on in the world. Each of us knows our individual circumstances, our joys, our struggles, our challenges, and our responsibilities. Why should I mention the injustices of this world. Besides, I’ll see things from my own perspective based on how my life has been impacted.
Daily Advocate
Fields charged with Murder in deadly shooting
LIBERTY TWP. — On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene.
Comments / 0