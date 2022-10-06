Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk dates and times announced
Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, October 28, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Tickets for the downtown Ghost Walk will be on sale at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28; participants will be given a map identifying the locations where storytellers will start spinning their tales at 15-minute intervals from 6 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. Patrons can proceed at their own pace to partake of as many ghost stories as they wish; however, those beginning their journey after 7 p.m. will not be able to get to every destination in time to hear all of the stories. The Cemetery Ghost Walks will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be led by tour guides to the sites where the spooky stories will be revealed.
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Daily Advocate
Murder in the Stacks returns to GPL
GREENVILLE — Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and the rest of the gang are returning to Greenville Public Library for their annual Murder in the Stacks event on Friday, Oct. 14. Beginning at 6 p.m., the library will open its doors to investigators out to solve this exciting whodunit murder mystery.
Sidney Daily News
Hotel Versailles’ inaugural holiday season events
VERSAILLES — The Hotel Versailles will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. To kick things off, the hotel’s “The Return of Fred” Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Daily Advocate
Great events planned at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a 30 room, modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the upscale hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.
Daily Advocate
Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November. Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted. Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also...
Sidney Daily News
Every good thing is a gift from above
As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.
Daily Advocate
Painter Creek’s pot pie supper
ARCANUM — Painter Creek Church of the Brethren will be having its annual Pot Pie Supper on oct. 29, 4-7 p.m. The menu includes chicken and/or beef pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cold slaw, desert and drinks. The church is located at the corner of State...
countynewsonline.org
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
Sidney Daily News
Wingers Sports Bar & Grill plans grand re-opening Oct. 29
SIDNEY — Wingers Sports Bar & Grill is now open under new ownership, and the 31-year-old local establishment is planning to celebrate its grand re-opening with a special Halloween costume party on Saturday, Oct. 29. “Wingers is iconic in Sidney,” one of the bar’s new owners, Tom Martin, said....
Sidney Daily News
Lonestar to perform at Sidney High School Nov. 6
SIDNEY – Lonestar – an award-winning pop-country band that started in 1992 with multiple hits that are still well-known today – will be performing at Sidney High School on Nov. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. as the first show in the 2022-23 Gateway Arts Council Presents Series.
Daily Advocate
Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team
MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.
Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
Daily Advocate
AHS names Students of the Month
ARCANUM — Students of the Month for September from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and June Cooke. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Aiden and June were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS.
tippnews.com
5 Halloween Events in Miami County
Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!. From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!. We’ve gathered five fun, festive events...
Daily Advocate
Nevermore: The Truth about Birds of Prey
GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Naturalist Mitchell Pence of the Darke County Parks and a few of his raptor ambassador friends will be stopping by Greenville Public Library for the program, Nevermore: The Truth about Birds of Prey. The program will begin at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room.
Daily Standard
Tournament to raise funds for friend
ST. MARYS - The Whiskers for Wicker catfish tournament this Saturday will give anglers the opportunity to help one of their own with medical costs. Organizer Alex Jenkins, who also organizes other local tournaments, said the event intends to raise money for his Celina fishing friend Jason Wicker, who underwent a double lung transplant over the summer.
daytonlocal.com
Haunted Dayton: 7 True Ghost Stories
Do you believe in ghosts? If not, there are some places in Dayton that could change your mind. Sightings of a ghostly woman began in the 1880’s when the grounds was a cemetery. At 9 p.m., she would appear and the sightings became so frequent that unwanted crowds would gather on a nightly basis. It was believed that the ghost was of a woman with the last name Buss, who had been murdered. In an attempt to stop the sightings, her body was exhumed and moved to another cemetery, but the appearances continued. Next, all the bodies were dug and transported to the nearby Hill Grove Cemetery. The most recent report of a sighting was in the 1980’s, but she could still be out there somewhere.
