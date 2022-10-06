Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
countynewsonline.org
Annual Homecoming Parade
The Annual Home Coming Parade through downtown Greenville drew a big crowd – as usual. Here are some photos. Find more at our facebook page!
Daily Advocate
Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November. Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted. Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
Kettering names new city manager
On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners hold RR meeting with public
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners extended their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. in order to hear public comments regarding the contract they recently approved with Norfolk Southern Railway which will see three railroad crossings closed within the county. The meeting was held...
Daily Advocate
AHS names Students of the Month
ARCANUM — Students of the Month for September from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and June Cooke. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Aiden and June were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS.
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
Daily Advocate
Murder in the Stacks returns to GPL
GREENVILLE — Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and the rest of the gang are returning to Greenville Public Library for their annual Murder in the Stacks event on Friday, Oct. 14. Beginning at 6 p.m., the library will open its doors to investigators out to solve this exciting whodunit murder mystery.
Daily Advocate
Can’t do it without help
Fifty years ago, then Probate Judge the Honorable Edward Williams created the Darke County Park District in 1972. The first parcel of land gifted by Frances Carpenter was Coppess Nature Sanctuary, a 32-acre woodland that was the catalyst for the Darke County Parks creation. Today more than 15 parks and over 1000 acres make up the Park District. Plans for limited growth are still being made which is why Bears Mill was accepted as the most recent park in April of 2021. It is important for our future generations and our stewards of tomorrow to learn about the local history. This Park District is charged with preservation and conservation for the county. Its mission statement reads: The Mission of Darke County Park District is to acquire and preserve land areas possessing special natural and historical features and to manage and maintain these resources for the benefit of its residents through appropriate education and passive recreational programs and activities. This mission statement has been in place for over 50 years and still guides the three-person Park Board of Commissioners who volunteer at the request of the current Probate Judge of the County, the Honorable Jason Aslinger.
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
countynewsonline.org
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival taking place in Waynesville this weekend
WAYNESVILLE — The 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is taking place this weekend in Waynesville, October 8-9. The event is held on the second full weekend of October, according to its website. Volunteers are making cabbage rolls at Saint Augustine’s Church. Cathie Roibillard’s family has been at this...
Daily Advocate
October is National Chiropractic Health Month
GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, along with the American Chiropractic Association have proclaimed October as National Chiropractic Health Month. According to the proclamation, the interest in and need for greater access to safe and effective non-drug, noninvasive approaches to pain management has increased. The CDC, in its drafted 2022 prescribing guidelines, also promotes diverse approaches and varied pain management solutions and specifically encourages use of non-drug therapies as a first line of treatment for acute, subacute, and chronic pain. Doctors of Chiropractic, who focus on the whole person with their non-drug, noninvasive treatments for pain management—most notably spinal manipulation—can play an important role in helping patients lessen their reliance on pain medications.
Daily Advocate
McMaster opens DCCA Artists Series
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series season opens Saturday, Oct. 22 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville with versatile singer/songwriter Luke McMaster, who has written hit songs for notable artists such as Nick Lachey and Rihanna as well as earning acclaim for his 2013 recording “Good Morning Beautiful,” a song co-written by well-known Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman, with whom McMaster often tours. “His soulful tenor thrills audiences around the world, whether he is singing his own songs, pop favorites, soul music or rhythm and blues numbers,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Audiences of all ages will definitely find something to like when Luke McMaster takes the stage,” Warner concluded. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
