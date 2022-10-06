ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Henderson
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah

WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Registration#Utah State Prison#Crime#Ksl Investigation#Deseret News#Utahns#Ksl Investigators
ksl.com

Utah reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in past week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,731 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths over the past week. The daily average for new cases was about 247, according to the data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past month, an average of 2,000 tests or fewer have been performed each day throughout the state.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
kjzz.com

Toll proposal under discussion to reduce traffic in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inside the Utah Department of Transportation’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement lies a proposal to implement a toll in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. The goal would be to stabilize and reduce traffic volumes by 30% through travel alternatives. UDOT’s proposal is...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy