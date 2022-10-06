Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
WacoTrib.com
Wildcat breakthrough: Temple gathers first win over Midway in rousing fashion, 44-10
Temple put a screeching halt to some Midway preeminence with plenty of dominance of its own. With Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot soaring for four total touchdowns, the Wildcats reminded that they’re the class of District 12-6A with a 44-10 victory over the Panthers on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 6-7, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13
In Cameron, Kardarius Bradley exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to open the first quarter and broke loose for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter as the Yoemen romped to the win. Later in the second quarter, Armando Reyes picked off an Academy pass and ran for an...
WacoTrib.com
Down early, La Vega scores 50 unanswered against Waxahachie Life
An inauspicious start couldn’t hold the Pirates from beating up on Waxahachie Life Friday night. After Life quarterback James Hicks took the first play from scrimmage 75 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead, La Vega scored 50 unanswered points en route to a 50-7 win over the Mustangs in their district opener.
WacoTrib.com
McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE — Welcome back, Jelani McDonald. Connally’s senior quarterback was hurt Sept. 9 against Cameron Yoe, missed the next two games and played sparingly last week, but he was back in the starting lineup and delivered Friday night. McDonald threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran...
WacoTrib.com
Turnover, goal line stand key Crawford victory
CRAWFORD — Marlin put up a fight, scoring more points than any other team has against still undefeated Crawford (6-0, 3-0) this season. In the end the Pirates capitalized on some of the Bulldogs’ mistakes at the line and on special teams to take a 33-20 victory at Pirate Stadium Friday night.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
WacoTrib.com
Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive
Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WacoTrib.com
Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation
Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Church calendar: Oct. 8-14
Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292. Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. Sunday. 107th church anniversary...
WacoTrib.com
Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass
About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
WacoTrib.com
Warrant: McGregor suspect was firing at a home as police shot him
McGregor police officers shot the suspect in the killing of five people last week as he was firing his weapon at a home, according to search warrants obtained Thursday. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, has remained hospitalized and in McLennan County custody since he was arrested. McGregor police officers responding...
