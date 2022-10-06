Read full article on original website
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday mandating access to reproductive health care services in Hawaii. The order comes after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which has allowed 18 states to enact full or partial abortion bans. “Abortion is legal...
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools
After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
UH study: By 2035, half of world's coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world's coral reefs could permanently face "unsuitable conditions" if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world's largest.
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 5 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,047 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 358,279. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
State receives over $305 million to improve transportation infrastructure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure. The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon...
Business Report: Core & main expands to Honolulu
18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state.
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
After decades of erosion, city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nations top ranked beaches. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two of the critical
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington state police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a former Hawaii woman. It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s Columbia River. Police said her boyfriend, Richard Michael Jacobson, is being held...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Public asked to weigh in on management plan for Maui forest reserve
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking public input on plans for a forest reserve area on Maui. In Sept. 2020, the land department acquired nearly 3,500 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula. Officials said adding...
Ohana Pacific Health provides quality experiences to Hawaii’s kupuna
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/. Ohana Pacific Health is the largest post-acute care company in Hawaii, providing quality experiences to...
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world's largest.
State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program.
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools.
WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states. Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system. The twins were in Honolulu...
