Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

UH study: By 2035, half of world's coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world's coral reefs could permanently face "unsuitable conditions" if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 5 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,047 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 358,279. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Denis Mcdonough
hawaiinewsnow.com

State receives over $305 million to improve transportation infrastructure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure. The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Core & main expands to Honolulu

18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month.
HONOLULU, HI
#Veterans Affairs#Hawaii Mazie Hirono#The Senate Committee
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on management plan for Maui forest reserve

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking public input on plans for a forest reserve area on Maui. In Sept. 2020, the land department acquired nearly 3,500 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula. Officials said adding...
KULA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Pacific Health provides quality experiences to Hawaii’s kupuna

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/. Ohana Pacific Health is the largest post-acute care company in Hawaii, providing quality experiences to...
HAWAII STATE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
hawaiinewsnow.com

State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution

Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 11, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
HONOLULU, HI

