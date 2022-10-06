Read full article on original website
D-backs’ Merrill Kelly to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly will be a part of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Kelly joins a stacked roster of commitments that includes Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Wrapping up the Diamondbacks’ 2022 season
The 2022 season is over. There were ups. There were downs. A wild walk-off on Opening Day. A remarkable scoreless innings streak. And a top prospect debut. It was an adventurous season. After a dreadful 2021 campaign, the Diamondbacks bounced back with a respectable 74-88 record, an improvement of 22...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 report cards: Starting pitchers
For many reasons, the Arizona Diamondbacks should be proud of their 2022 season. For starters, they improved their win total by 22. They also had their highest winning percentage since 2019. The route the D-backs took to achieve their 74-88 season was unique. They were a middle-of-the-pack offense and tied...
Kicker problems: Cardinals’ Matt Prater, Eagles’ Jake Elliott reportedly out
The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles will have two sets of fresh legs for their Week 5 meetup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. And not under the best of circumstances. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss the team’s Week 5 game due to a hip injury, according to head...
