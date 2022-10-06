ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D-backs’ Merrill Kelly to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly will be a part of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Kelly joins a stacked roster of commitments that includes Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado.
