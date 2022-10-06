False bomb threat prompts evacuation at North County school

VISTA, Calif. — A false bomb threat at a private school in Vista Wednesday forced students to evacuate from the campus, authorities said.

Around 2:45 p.m., Tri City Christian School received a call from a person claiming to have a bomb and threatening to blow up the school, Andrew Brumfield with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The call came in as classes had just ended.

Deputies were called to the scene to investigate the threat as students moved away from the campus to a safe area where they could be picked up, according to the sheriff’s official.

No devices were found on campus and the school was determined safe after a thorough search.

There were no reports of any injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.