False bomb threat prompts evacuation at North County school
VISTA, Calif. — A false bomb threat at a private school in Vista Wednesday forced students to evacuate from the campus, authorities said.
Around 2:45 p.m., Tri City Christian School received a call from a person claiming to have a bomb and threatening to blow up the school, Andrew Brumfield with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department stated in a news release. The call came in as classes had just ended.
Deputies were called to the scene to investigate the threat as students moved away from the campus to a safe area where they could be picked up, according to the sheriff’s official.
No devices were found on campus and the school was determined safe after a thorough search.
