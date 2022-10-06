ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

False bomb threat prompts evacuation at North County school

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C70zE_0iNxf0Y100

VISTA, Calif. — A false bomb threat at a private school in Vista Wednesday forced students to evacuate from the campus, authorities said.

Around 2:45 p.m., Tri City Christian School received a call from a person claiming to have a bomb and threatening to blow up the school, Andrew Brumfield with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The call came in as classes had just ended.

18-year-old man shot, killed in Mira Mesa

Deputies were called to the scene to investigate the threat as students moved away from the campus to a safe area where they could be picked up, according to the sheriff’s official.

No devices were found on campus and the school was determined safe after a thorough search.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegocountynews.com

Man struck by Sprinter train in North County

Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Rash of Bogus Threats of Violence Hit Three Vista Schools

For the third time in as many days, a bogus threat of campus violence prompted heightened security measures at a Vista school Friday. The latest of the three malicious hoaxes began playing out about 11:30 a.m., when a youthful-sounding 911 caller claimed that a friend was planning to carry out a shooting at Rancho Buena Vista High School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista

A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Update

The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
ESCONDIDO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy