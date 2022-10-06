Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
Police looking for Target scooter thief
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
WKTV
2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
Crowd-surfing Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a year into his tenure as Baldwinsville Central School District superintendent, Jason Thomson has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, Domestic Cases
Police in Utica are looking for a city man following several alleged domestic incidents during the month of September. According to Sgt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police Department, 60-year-old Emanuel J. Davis is wanted for open a series of open arrest warrants. Police say, Davis is charged with arrest...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
WKTV
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
News 12
Family of missing teen says they got a ransom call demanding $100K; FBI now involved
The family of 15-year-old Jael Martinez says they want police to take a ransom call they received "very seriously" just in case it was authentic. Celeste Arias, Martinez's mother, says the caller told them, "My dad got him tied up in the basement, and we will kill him. Do you want him dead now or do you want him dead later?"
Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game
The Superintendent of a New York school district was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game.
Was The Right Man Convicted In The 1994 Disappearance Of A Teen Gas Station Clerk?
For 23 years, Gary Thibodeau sat behind bars for the kidnapping of a teenage gas station clerk who mysteriously vanished Easter morning in 1994 — but did he commit the crime?. Thibodeau died behind bars in 2018 at the age of 64 while still continuing to maintain his innocence...
informnny.com
Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
Update: Man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s University Hill, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon near Syracuse’s University Hill, police said. The 30-year-old man was found injured by police around 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Dyer Court, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. A paramedic at the scene identified...
Man walks into Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse with gunshot wound, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man struck by gunfire on Thursday walked into Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus, police said. The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police arrived there around 4:02 p.m., he said. The...
Syracuse man avoids murder indictment, still charged with illegal gun on day of murder after murder
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man was initially arrested in the shooting death of a man moments after the second man is accused of shooting to death a third man. But Natori Russo, 22, won’t face a murder charge for the time being after a grand jury voted only to indict him for illegal weapon possession on the day of the two murders.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0