Syracuse, NY

WKTV

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes

Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
ONEIDA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, Domestic Cases

Police in Utica are looking for a city man following several alleged domestic incidents during the month of September. According to Sgt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police Department, 60-year-old Emanuel J. Davis is wanted for open a series of open arrest warrants. Police say, Davis is charged with arrest...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

