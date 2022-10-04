ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versace-loving bikie's alleged killer is arrested in bizarre scenes after being spotted begging a random woman for a sandwich just hours after his name and picture was broadcast

By Sam McPhee
 8 days ago

A Rebels bikie associate has been charged with the murder of a gangland 'enforcer' who was described as having a 'heart of gold' - despite his murky underworld past.

Joshua Colin Duperouzel, 25, will face the charges in Perth Magistrates Court after being arrested over the hit on Joseph Versace inside his Gnangara workshop last week.

The shooting is another blow for the family after it was devastated two years ago when Versace's father Mario died in October 2020.

Duperouzel was arrested in Belmont on Monday - just two hours after his face and name were broadcast in local media when he approached a random woman and asked her for a sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkYN4_0iNxedaM00
Joshua Colin Duperouzel (pictured left) has been charged with the murder of gangland 'enforcer' Joseph Versace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4uw7_0iNxedaM00
Joshua Duperouzel, 25, was arrested in Belmont on Monday

The woman called police as he ate her food.

Dozens of heavily-armed police then descended on the carpark and arrested the Rebels associate - who has since been charged with murder.

'I heard someone yell out 'get down' and then I looked over the balcony and they had him on the ground on his stomach with his hands behind his back,' a witness told The West.

Police refused to confirm whether Duperouzel and Versace were known to each other, but Major Crime Division Detective Inspector Quentin Flatman said the 'event is somewhat connected to a small group of people'.

He also described the 25-year-old charged with murder as being on the 'periphery' when asked about links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWQ7a_0iNxedaM00
Police are investigating the movements of a black BWM X5 which was found abandoned in Glen Forrest shortly after Versace was killed

Duperouzel's social media accounts however show him wearing Rebels merchandise and posing with other notable members, including Joshua Benjamina and John Finch.

Finch has also been questioned in relation to the murder. Police are also investigating the movements of a black BWM X5 which was found abandoned in Glen Forrest shortly after Versace was killed.

Det. Insp. Flatman said the luxury four-wheel-drive was 'immediately identified' as being connected to the murder.

Versace's sister Connie tearfully told reporters he was the family's rock and was devastated to lose another family member.

'After dad passed away, my brother told me he would walk me down the aisle to be married, now that's not going to happen,' Ms Versace told 7News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOFKe_0iNxedaM00
Ms Versace said her brother had a heart of gold and pleaded for anyone with information on the whereabouts of his killer to come forward 

Ms Versace denied claims her brother was linked to any bikie clubs despite police saying there were links between outlaw motorcycle gangs and the shooting.

'He was definitely not a bikie or what's been said,' she said.

'It's not all the truth and that's why I'm doing this because I want people to know he was an amazing person.'

Versace also appeared to be a fan of his namesake brand, posting a photo to social media of a thick, gold Versace chain with its iconic Medusa head logo and even getting the luxury brand's logo tattooed on his hand.

Ms Versace admitted her brother may have been friends with bikies as 'a lot of people do now'.

'He's not a gangster, he wasn't an angel but who is, he's done some silly things,' she said.

Ms Versace said it made her angry that her brother was being linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang and portrayed as a 'horrible person'.

She described her brother as the 'rock' that kept the family together when their father passed away.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

