ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 7

Related
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBOC

Most Maryland Voters in Favor of Legalized Marijuana, New Poll Shows

BALTIMORE (CBS) - A new survey finds the majority of Marylanders are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. According to a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll, nearly 3 in 4 registered voters are in favor. If the ballot measure passes in November, it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over...
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Where Do Maryland Governor Candidates Stand on Ag Issues?

Maryland voters will choose the replacement for term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan this November. The Republican candidate is Dan Cox, a state lawmaker who represents Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates. The Democratic candidate is Wes Moore, the former CEO of a large anti-poverty organization. He lives in...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and shot a gun towards officers during multiple incidents Thursday in northern Virginia is in custody. Arlington County Police (APD) say just before 9 a.m. Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a car stopped in a crosswalk near the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interrogations#Juvenile Justice#Crime#Politics State#Politics Legislative
wmar2news

Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
MARYLAND STATE
kiss951.com

Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Nottingham MD

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy