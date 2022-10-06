Read full article on original website
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
WBOC
Most Maryland Voters in Favor of Legalized Marijuana, New Poll Shows
BALTIMORE (CBS) - A new survey finds the majority of Marylanders are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. According to a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll, nearly 3 in 4 registered voters are in favor. If the ballot measure passes in November, it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over...
Lancaster Farming
Where Do Maryland Governor Candidates Stand on Ag Issues?
Maryland voters will choose the replacement for term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan this November. The Republican candidate is Dan Cox, a state lawmaker who represents Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates. The Democratic candidate is Wes Moore, the former CEO of a large anti-poverty organization. He lives in...
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
Student pilot from Maryland injured in deadly Virginia plane crash
A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Maryland close to legalizing recreational cannabis
With election day just around the corner, Maryland voters have 5 referendum questions to consider. One of them focuses on legalizing recreational cannabis.
fox5dc.com
Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and shot a gun towards officers during multiple incidents Thursday in northern Virginia is in custody. Arlington County Police (APD) say just before 9 a.m. Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a car stopped in a crosswalk near the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road.
wmar2news
Voting for Maryland's next Governor
In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
fox5dc.com
Audit of fired DC police officers shows dozens reinstated; $14 million awarded in back pay
WASHINGTON - A new audit shows dozens of fired D.C. police officers returned to the force and were awarded $14 million in back pay - including some who were deemed a "threat to safety." According to the new report released Thursday by the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor,...
Nottingham MD
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
foxbaltimore.com
Families not satisfied with Maryland 529's temporary fix for frozen accounts
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Bay Net
Maryland State Board Of Elections Issues Response To Court Of Appeals Decision On Ballot Canvassing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections released the following statement in response to today’s ballot litigation ruling handed down by the Maryland Court of appeals:. The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is pleased the Court of Appeals has upheld the Circuit Court’s ruling to...
