Cheyenne Man Charged With Drug and Firearm Offenses
Acting United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming Nicholas Vassallo announced that a grand jury returned an indictment charging 50-year-old Grady Lynn Peoples of Cheyenne with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Peoples has been arrested and recently appeared before United States District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin for an arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for November 28, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.
Defendants plead not guilty in federal court after troopers seize 10 lbs. of meth near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Two California residents accused of shuttling about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine, and two pounds of fentanyl into Natrona County have entered pleas to drug trafficking charges in federal court. Eric Necochea and Steve Ordonez both pleaded not guilty in separate hearings on...
Cheyenne teenager gets 20–22 years for killing of rival gang member
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A teenager from Cheyenne was sentenced in Laramie County District Court to 20–22 years in prison yesterday, Oct. 6, for shooting and killing a rival gang member. According to police, the shooting occurred on July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments when 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted
(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker’s claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
St. Paul man sentenced to 40 months for straw purchasing guns
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man will spend over three years in prison for his role in straw purchasing guns, including one that was used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar last year.Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday.He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchase of firearms in May.Young-Duncan's co-conspirator would buy the guns, state on a federal form that they were the actual buyer, and transfer the gun to Young-Duncan, who would transfer it to another person, court documents said. Together they worked to illegally obtain dozens of firearms, including multiple 9mm semiautomatic pistols.One of the guns purchased was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in October of 2021. That shooting left a woman dead and 14 people injured, and two men were charged.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
The Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 2- PKG-Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 1- PKG-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” according to groups we’ve spoken to; it also has a legacy of discrimination. Now that legacy has spilled over to a certain group that Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. According to F.E. Warren officers, four military families of color have transferred out of the state.
Billings crime lab finds bizarre ingredients in fentanyl pills
So far in 2022, 20 percent of cases received into the lab contain fentanyl, according to Misty Icard, a chemistry supervisor with the forensic science division.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
