Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
BUTTE, MT
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Havre, MT
406mtsports.com

SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball

SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
SEATTLE, WA
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night

The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
NewsBreak
Sports
406mtsports.com

No. 4 Billings West wins 'dogfight' against Billings Senior

BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker Chris Garcia said the fourth-ranked Golden Bears wanted a “dogfight” Friday night. They got one from their crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears fought against a Billings Senior tide much of the night before back-to-back long touchdown plays from quarterback Drew McDowell to receiver Drew Humphrey finally put West into the lead in an eventual 34-21 Eastern AA football victory in front of a full house at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women's basketball signs point guard from Washington

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball announced the signing of a new player to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Baylee Young, a 5-foot-9 guard from Gig Harbor, Washington, was announced to have signed with the Battlin' Bears' program, per a news release from the school. Young, currently a...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Scarlets baseball standout Kyler Northrop commits to Washington State

BILLINGS — One of Montana's top American Legion baseball players has picked his college destination. And he's headed out west. Billings Central junior Kyler Northrop announced via Twitter on Thursday evening that he would be committing to Washington State to continue his baseball career, pledging to play collegiately beginning in 2024-25 for a program in the mighty Pac-12 Conference.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer

NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
BILLINGS, MT

