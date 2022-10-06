Read full article on original website
Rocky football picks off Eastern Oregon five times, extends win streak to four games
BILLINGS — When Rocky Mountain College linebacker Jayden Fletcher returned an interception back for a touchdown against Eastern Oregon on Saturday, it was a defining moment in his college career. But for the Battlin’ Bears’ defense as a whole, one that’s quickly evolving into one of the NAIA’s top...
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball
SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
'He just makes plays': A 3-touchdown performance by Manu Melo leads No. 2 Helena past Flathead
Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead is running out of ways to describe wide receiver Manu Melo. But after the way the junior performed in the 34-7 win for the Bengals over Kalispell Flathead, he'll have to keep trying. "He just makes plays," Broadhead said. "He just sees the field...
Billings Central football keeps looking for its balance in romp over Sidney
BILLINGS — When you're a team with as high of aspirations in the Class A state championship race as Billings Central football is, there's a want, or perhaps a need, to prepare for every scenario. And for the No. 3-ranked team in the state in its game against Sidney...
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
Score on D: Rocky Mountain College football's defense finding a knack for the big play
BILLINGS — If once is chance and twice is coincidence, is three times always a pattern?. When referring to a recent streak of defensive touchdowns in consecutive games, Rocky Mountain College football will certainly hope that's the case. The Battlin' Bears (4-1), ranked No. 17 in the most recent...
Helena Capital overwhelms Missoula Hellgate with firepower, up-tempo action
MISSOULA – Helena Capital running back Tom Carter took a handoff, burst to the outside, and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown. The 200-meter dash Montana state champion put on the afterburners, leaving everyone in his rearview. But when he turned around, there was yellow laundry...
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
Great Falls Bison ride Ryder English's 5 TDs to win over Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — The end zones at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium may as well have Ryder English’s name stenciled in them because the sophomore running back and defensive back spent a lot of time in them Thursday night. English scored five touchdowns — four rushing and another...
No. 4 Billings West wins 'dogfight' against Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker Chris Garcia said the fourth-ranked Golden Bears wanted a “dogfight” Friday night. They got one from their crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears fought against a Billings Senior tide much of the night before back-to-back long touchdown plays from quarterback Drew McDowell to receiver Drew Humphrey finally put West into the lead in an eventual 34-21 Eastern AA football victory in front of a full house at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Rocky Mountain College women's basketball signs point guard from Washington
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball announced the signing of a new player to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Baylee Young, a 5-foot-9 guard from Gig Harbor, Washington, was announced to have signed with the Battlin' Bears' program, per a news release from the school. Young, currently a...
Deer Lodge coach that switched sidelines to shield players from jeers could lose job
DEER LODGE — Less than a day after Deer Lodge football coach Andrew Verlanic was told he was out of a job, Friday the Powell County High School Facebook page posted a clarification on behalf of superintendent Rick Duncan that the third-year coach has instead been suspended pending a school board meeting next week.
Billings Scarlets baseball standout Kyler Northrop commits to Washington State
BILLINGS — One of Montana's top American Legion baseball players has picked his college destination. And he's headed out west. Billings Central junior Kyler Northrop announced via Twitter on Thursday evening that he would be committing to Washington State to continue his baseball career, pledging to play collegiately beginning in 2024-25 for a program in the mighty Pac-12 Conference.
Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer
NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
Billings West boys leapfrog Billings Senior; girls teams play to a draw
BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride. Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place...
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
